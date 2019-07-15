They say dogs are a man’s best friend and bringing Rover out to eat with you is a nice treat for you and your furry companion.

Here is a list of pet-friendly restaurants in Stephenville.

The Purple Goat: The Purple Goat’s tagline is “the unexpected outdoor dining experience” and it is perfect for pets. Dogs are allowed on the back patio so sit back, have a drink from one of their 34 different draft beers and enjoy a smokin’ goat sandwich while your furry friend dines on the pet menu. That’s right. The Purple Goat has a dog menu that lists hot dogs, whipped cream, chicken, burger patties and eggs.

The Agave Bar and Grill: This summer, head over to The Agave Bar and Grill for Thirsty Thursdays and enjoy $.50 wells from 9-11 p.m. or visit on Taco and TSU Tuesday and enjoy half price of any taco after 5 p.m. while relaxing with your pup outside on the patio.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop: The original Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is on Berry Street in Fort Worth. Fuzzy’s earned a cult-like following, and that first location turned into more than 100 across the country. Today, people bring their dogs, party on the patios and feel the festive love every time they walk into a Fuzzy’s. Due to their success, locations are popping up nationwide which means their baja tacos, chips and guacamole and frozen margaritas are always within reach - which is reason enough to celebrate with some, as far as we’re concerned.