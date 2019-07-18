The Lincoln Memorial in Washington has been a special, inspirational place for me most of my life.

As kids, our grandfather told my brother and me stories about Honest Abe, who tried to heal our divided nation after the Civil War. He read us the poem “O Captain! My Captain!” about Lincoln’s assassination and taught us the Gettysburg Address, which I still remember. My first job after college was in Washington. I walked to the Lincoln Memorial frequently. It was hallowed ground, honoring a great president who was dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal.

I sat on the stone steps and stared across the reflecting pool to the Washington Monument, then looked back at the magnificent marble statue of the honorable Mr. Lincoln. I thought about my grandfather, another decent, honorable person. I also remembered the honorable Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who in 1963 stood at the memorial and told 250,000 people he had a dream of racial equality in America.

I don’t know what to think now.

President Donald Trump, a proven liar and cheat, demeaned the Lincoln Memorial and the Fourth of July celebration last week to glorify himself. On a holiday that celebrates unity, Trump the Divider divided us again.

Trump’s self-described “show of a lifetime” used the iconic memorial as a prop for his latest ego boost, featuring warplanes and tanks, and a crowd that got VIP tickets from the Republican National Committee. No wonder military leaders privately voiced concerns about the event dragging the neutral military into the political arena, according to news reports.

I’m not knocking the military. I served, as did many family members. We have other important holidays to honor our military. I’m upset with Trump, who highjacked a longstanding, nonpartisan, family celebration to force his way into the spotlight. There was not a peep from conservatives about spending millions of tax dollars for his ego trip. It was another example of conservatives OK with wasteful spending when their guy is doing the spending.

On the day we proudly celebrate our Declaration of Independence from Great Britain, Trump turned the event into his personal military show. We expect that behavior by authoritarian regimes, but not in the United States, not on that day, and not at that special place.

Trump spoke of our past but said little about the future of our deeply divided nation. The speech was a simplistic sixth-grade history lesson, with some silly mistakes, like when he said our Continental Army “took over the airports” in battle, a century before airplanes existed. To his credit, Trump mostly stuck to nonpolitical remarks he read from a teleprompter. But after the event, his tweet bragging about the crowd size said everything about his motives.

Hearing Trump, the phony patriot, lecture about patriotism was particularly disturbing. He wraps himself in the flag when he wants to please his conservative base. Meanwhile, the man who conned his way out of military service takes every opportunity to cavort with autocrats like Russia’s Vladimir Putin and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, the real enemies of the American people.

A patriot doesn’t take the word of a sworn enemy over American intelligence experts. A patriot doesn’t call a murderous dictator an “honorable” man. A patriot doesn’t ignore the Constitution by misusing his emergency powers and blocking Congress from conducting legitimate oversight of the executive branch. A patriot doesn’t thumb his nose at the nation’s highest court to try to politicize the constitutionally mandated census.

Trump has damaged the presidency, the nation, and the party of Lincoln. My grandfather would have been very sad.