AUSTIN

City names artists for

digital tipping program

The city of Austin’s Music and Entertainment Division, within the Economic Development Department, has announced 10 Austin musicians and bands selected for the Tip the Band digital tipping grant program.

Participants are Atash, Church on Monday, Derek Phelps, Gina Chavez, the Human Circuit, Jackie Venson, Kathy and the Kilowatts, Superfónicos, the Watters and Will Southern.

The program aims to address affordability concerns for Austin’s music community by creating a new revenue stream for musicians. Through the use of a digital tipping vessel, artists can collect digital tips from fans using a debit and/or credit card within seconds.

Grantees will use the vessels to collect digital tips at live performances for a six-month period, for all local and traveling shows. The selected musicians will be required to market and promote their use of Tip the Band alongside a promotional campaign implemented by the Music and Entertainment Division. Following a six-month evaluation period, and upon submitting a final report, the band may continue using the vessel to collect tips.

The program aims to increase musician compensation to help address affordability pressures experienced by the artists, elevate the practice of tipping local musicians and determine the effectiveness of this type of technology as a solution for increasing revenue among Austin musicians.

For more information: atxmusic.org.

SOUTHWEST AUSTIN

Austin Utilities to give

tips on lowering bills

Austin Utilities will host a community outreach meeting to help customers manage and lower utility bills this summer from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Shepherd of the Hills Presbyterian Church, 5226 W. William Cannon Drive.

Residents can get tips to lower summer utility bills, talk with representatives about energy and water use, learn how to monitor usage from a phone or tablet and find out about rebates for energy and water efficiency. Attendees can learn about vegetation and wildfire management.

For more information: austinenergy.com/go/summer.

EAST AUSTIN

Community Job Fair

set for Tuesday

The city of Austin Community Job Fair will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Multi-Purpose Room of Building 8500, Austin Community College Eastview Campus, 3401 Webberville Road.

Job seekers will have the opportunity to meet with recruiters and representatives from public, private and temporary staffing agencies and organizations with resources to assist them with securing employment. The city is expecting around 30 employers to participate in this event.

For more information: www.austincityjobs.org.

DOWNTOWN AUSTIN

Austin Water to host

stakeholder workshop

Austin Water will host an onsite water use stakeholder workshop from 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the Waller Creek Center, 625 E. 10th St., Room 104.

Austin Water staff is exploring potential requirements that new developments submit water balance applications and that developments over 250,000 square feet use alternative and onsite waters to meet indoor and outdoor nonpotable water demands.

The workshop will be an opportunity for stakeholders to provide feedback on a proposed alternative and onsite water use regulatory framework. Working in small groups, stakeholders and city staff will take model developments through the draft regulatory framework to test the feasibility and effectiveness of potential approaches.

Staff is working to develop proposed ordinance language by the fall to align with council directives to develop proposed ordinance language, as feasible, to coincide with the schedule for adopting an updated Land Development Code.

Coffee and a light breakfast will be provided.

To register: bit.ly/2xTpvKJ.

SAN MARCOS

‘The Grinch’ to be shown

Tuesday at Plaza Park

The San Marcos Parks and Recreation Department will host a free screening of “The Grinch” as part of its Movies in Your Park series from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at San Marcos Plaza Park, 201 N. CM Allen Parkway.

The movie, rated PG, is 92 minutes and will begin at sunset around 8:45 p.m. Pre-movie activities will be provided an hour prior. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Concessions will be available for purchase.

Alcohol, plastic foam, glass and smoking will not be permitted. On-leash pets will be allowed.

— American-Statesman staff