SlimPickins Outfitters is hosting another show from 4-7 p.m. Saturday at the city's Cowboy Walk of Fame in the downtown area.

The music series began at SlimPickins’ grand opening in April 2017 when local musician BK Helton performed.

“The Sessions are a monthly event that SlimPickins Outfitters puts on for the community that showcases local talent from Tarleton, Stephenville and the surrounding areas, reaching as far as Fort Worth sometimes, or in the case of Tarleton graduates, we have had artists come up from Austin even,” said BK Helton, front man for BK & The Understanding.

There will be live music from local artists including BK & The Understanding and Jonny Blues & Co.

Tickets are $10 if an individual comes alone or $5 if they bring a friend. Everyone who pays general admission will get a Dublin Bottling Works soda included with their ticket. Individuals who pay the $10 admission will also get a free sticker.

The Sessions have had many regular performers like Between Silence, a band of Tarleton State University graduates who perform post-rock instrumentals; Psol Int’l, a current TSU business major who Helton said is creating “killer hip-hop tracks”; and Danny Sheffield, a talented singer/songwriter from Glen Rose who writes songs from several different genres.

“It is open to any genre of music, and we encourage people who are 'unknowns' and need a platform to get started or just to share their music with people to reach out to us. Stephenville already has an established country and Texas-country scene, so we tend to look out for other styles of music to give place to. However, we also respect the fact that this is a country music town and keep country in the rotation,” Helton said. “For instance, Jon Young has blessed our stage on two occasions, and he puts on a fantastic show, and in September we are expecting to have Hayden Huse come play.”

Helton said this is the first show where BK & The Understanding will have its full line up and it will also be Jonny Blues & Co.’s debut performance.

The Sessions only scheduled two bands for this show so that bands would be allowed plenty of time to set up and also so they would have the opportunity to interact with the crowd.

“We would love for the community to come hang out and have a good time with us. The event is scheduled from 4-7 p.m. so that people can go grab dinner afterward or attend other local events. Everyone is welcome. It is an event to support local musicians, but just as importantly, it is an event to promote local community and for people to get out of their homes and fellowship and enjoy one another’s company. We are very laid back and want people to enjoy themselves…in a respectful manner of course,” Helton said, with a laugh.

The Sessions is scheduled for every fourth Saturday from 4-7 p.m.

“We definitely want to thank the city of Stephenville for allowing us to play at the Cowtown Plaza and for embracing its new title of ‘Texas Music Friendly’ city. We are glad to be able to contribute to that characteristic of this great town,” Helton said. “We love SPO and are grateful for the platform that they have collaborated with us to create.”