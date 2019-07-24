Panhandle PBS, in conjunction with the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum, will host a sneak preview of “Country Music,” the newest documentary from Ken Burns, at 6 p.m. on Aug. 6, at the museum, located at 2503 Fourth Ave. in Canyon.

The eight-part, 16-hour miniseries will feature never-before-seen footage and photographs, according to a news release. There will also be interviews with more than 80 country music artists in the series.

During the screening, the museum will unveil a one-night-only pop-up capsule exhibition of country music artifacts from its collection, according to the news release. Artifacts including a fiddle and bow that belonged to Bob Wills will be shown.

The miniseries will air on Panhandle PBS, online and on PBS’ streaming apps on Sundays through Wednesdays from Sept. 15 to 25. For more information, visit www.panhandlepbs.org/countrymusic.