Robert Allen "Bob" Moritz, age 77, of Waxahachie passed away on June 20, 2019. Survivors include, one son, Rick Moritz and wife Sandy; two daughters, Kim Armstrong and husband Lance; Debbie Ortegon and husband Rey; Grandchildren; Taylor and Trent Armstrong and Lauren and Cameron Moritz; sister Judee Horstkorta. He was preceded in death by his wife Judie Moritz; son Robbie Moritz and his parents Ted and Erna Moritz. Celebration of life services will be held at the Waxahachie VFW on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 1:00pm.