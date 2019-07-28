25 years ago:

MEXICO CITY - Armed rebels in Chiapas have gone on "red alert" after a hit-and-run collision that critically injured the southern state's top opposition candidate for governor, according to reports Wednesday.

50 years ago:

PASADENA, Calif. - Scientists expect to begin receiving Monday night their best data ever on a centuries-old puzzle: Does life exist on Mars?

75 years ago:

U.S. PACIFIC FLEET HEADQUARTERS, Pearl Harbor - Adm. Ernest J. King, commander of the United States fleet, said today after personally visiting the Marianas invasion scene, within 1,500 miles of Tokyo, that the fleet now has the bases to smash directly at Japan, China and the Philippines.

100 years ago:

Is the glue on the War Savings Stamp flavored with vanilla? If you don't know, buy one and find out.