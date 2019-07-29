As part of the Amarillo Fire Department's ongoing accreditation compliance, department personnel recently presented a Strategic Plan update centered on current goals and objectives, 2019 progress and future aims.

Deputy Fire Chief Jason Mays outlined a series of departmental goals while delivering a presentation before the Amarillo City Council, including methods of addressing challenges, ensuring training meets the department mission, increasing community interaction, workforce development and assessing staffing levels.

"For so long in the fire service you would go off of what your predecessors taught you and go with that mentoring - and if they said do something, you didn't really question why," he said with regard to the department training element. "Underwriters Laboratories has set up a series of experiments for almost a decade now and AFD has embraced a lot of their reports and tactical changes. Training is ever evolving and we work to stay at the forefront of innovations that enhance our department."

Mays says the department continuously assesses improvement initiatives, citing Emergency Medical Services as an example.

"Almost every year we average almost 70 percent of our calls being EMS or Emergency Medical Services related, so it stands to reason that it's very important for us to look at what our EMS capabilities are, find out where we're at and where we want to be," he said.

A bolstered social media presence has aided efforts to expand community interaction.

"We've had Facebook for a while, but we've added Twitter and Instagram," Mays said while also noting initiatives such as Meet the Fireman, Fire Chief for the Day, Safety Town and fire station open house events. "Everyone has a different way of getting their news and learning about the world around them. For better or worse, social media is here to stay, so we've tried to engage and use that as a means to correspond with our citizens."

Due to the passage of 2016's Proposition 2, Mays said the AFD was not only able to acquire three fire station rebuilds, but replace aging equipment with devices such as thermal imaging cameras, which enable firefighters to navigate smoke-filled environments and hasten the process of removing trapped occupants.

Last year the AFD attained Accredited Agency status from the Commission on Fire Accreditation International, an 11-member body representing a cross-section of the fire and emergency service, including fire departments, city and county management, labor, standards development organizations and the U.S. Department of Defense.

Officials said the designation was bestowed upon the department during hearings that occurred in Dallas, as AFD became the eighth department within the state to earn the distinction. Of the 2,700 career fire departments in the nation, officials said AFD stands among the 150 which are accredited and joins 240 accredited agencies in the U.S., Canada and departments and installations worldwide.