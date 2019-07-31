DOWNTOWN AUSTIN

'Going Solar' presentation

Wednesday night at City Hall

The Imagine Austin Speaker Series will present Going Solar from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the City Hall Council Chambers, 301 W. Second St.

Attendees will learn about solar-powered system basics, incentives and financing options, comparing bids and selecting a contractor from a trusted source. Tim Harvey, environmental conservation program manager with Austin Energy's solar program, will discuss the financial and environmental advantages to switching to solar and answer questions.

EAST AUSTIN

Volunteers sought Saturday

for park pool area cleanup

The Austin Parks Foundation will host an It’s My Pool Day volunteer opportunity from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Bartholomew District Park pool, 5201 Berkman Drive.

Volunteers will mulch trees, weed, mulch the beds inside the pool area and plant mosquito repellent plants. Tools, gloves, cold drinking water and snacks will be provided for volunteers.

To register: bit.ly/2GBX88B.

AUSTIN

Input sought at open houses

on speed management program

The Austin Transportation Department will host open houses for its new speed management program from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Wednesday open house will be at the Austin Public Library Milwood Branch, 12500 Amherst Drive in Northwest Austin; and the Saturday open house will be at the Austin Public Library Southeast Branch, 5803 Nuckols Crossing Road.

The objective of the program is to reduce the likelihood of injury and fatal crashes and to reduce speeding on all streets. Austin Transportation is seeking input from the community about the details of the measures and solutions to be included in the new program.

Residents can take an online survey at bit.ly/2MrHL6q.

Representatives will also be available from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Colony Park Back to School Bash at the Turner-Roberts Recreation Center, 7201 Colony Loop Drive; and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Back to School Bash and Safety Fair at the Palmer Events Center, 900 Barton Springs Road.

SOUTHEAST AUSTIN

Information offered Thursday

on heritage grant funding

An information session for the city's heritage grant funding program will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the city's Heritage Tourism Division office, 5202 E. Ben White Blvd., Suite 400.

The grant is a new program to promote tourism through the preservation, restoration and rehabilitation of historic buildings, sites or districts. Projects must be at, or in the immediate vicinity of, convention center facilities or in the areas that would be frequented by tourists.

Heritage capital projects and site-specific heritage tourism projects are eligible for grants. Heritage capital projects include the preservation, restoration and rehabilitation of historic buildings, sites or districts; site-specific heritage tourism projects include planning, educational and marketing projects focused on historic properties and districts.

For more information: austintexas.gov/heritage-grants.

BUDA

Main Street road work

beginning this week

Construction on Main Street, between Cabela’s Drive and Railroad Street, will be done in three phases, affecting local traffic.

The first phase that begins this week is on the south lanes of Main Street, including a light at the intersection of Main and Sequoyah streets. Sequoyah going north to Main Street will be closed for three to four weeks; however, Sequoyah will remain open to southbound drivers, meaning motorists will be able to turn onto Sequoyah Street from Main Street. This is the only road closure associated with the project. Phase 1 is expected to be wrapped up by the end of December.

The second phase, focusing on the north lanes of Main Street, is anticipated to start in January. The third phase of the project focuses on the middle lanes of Main Street. It is slated to begin in April 2020 and should be done by early May 2020. The entire project expected to be finished by June 21, 2020.

ROUND ROCK

Stargaze on Saturday

at Old Settlers Park

The Round Rock Parks and Recreation Department’s Junior Ranger program will host a free educational stargazing event from 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Lakeview Pavilion at Old Settlers Park, 3300 E. Palm Valley Blvd.

Attendees can look at and learn about stars.

For more information: 512-801-4910; drobinson@roundrocktexas.gov.

