A pedestrian was hospitalized early Thursday after they were hit by an Austin police crime scene vehicle on Interstate 35 North, police said.

Officers responded to the 7500 block of the highway near U.S. 183 around 1:48 a.m., police said.

The northbound lanes of the highway were shut down for about two hours.

#ATXtraffic Officers are responding to an auto versus pedestrian collision in the 7500 blk N IH-35, all north bound traffic is being diverted off the proper. Avoid the area and expect delays. Watch for officers on scene. WC5

— Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police)August 1, 2019