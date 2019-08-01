Austin police are investigating after a duck was found shot with an arrow and another one beaten to death at the Arboretum Duck Pond in Northwest Austin on Wednesday morning.

Police said they were called at 8:18 a.m. to the 9400 block of Arboretum Boulevard for the incident. They said the animal cruelty unit had been assigned to the case but so far they do not have any suspects.

Tracey Su, who said she routinely visits the Arboretum Duck Pond, was checking on the ducks Wednesday morning when she said she found the one shot with the arrow standing alone.

"I saw the blood on his throat, then I saw the arrow," Su told the American-Statesman by phone Thursday.

She said she called animal control to help. Then, she found another duck dead in a picnic area close by, underneath some trees. The two ducks had hatched together at the pond in 2015, she said.

Su said the second duck had open flesh wounds in his back and that there was a bloodied log nearby.

"There was also blood in the grass by the tree," she said. "Usually if it is an animal predator, I usually don't see scenes like that."

Austin Animal Center spokesman Jennifer Olohan said the surviving duck was brought to Austin Wildlife Rescue and is still recovering.