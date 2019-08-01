Round Rock police are asking for help identifying two men who stole $30,000 in jewelry on July 25 from a store at the Round Rock Premium Outlet Mall at 4401 Interstate 35 North.

The men ran out of Marc Robinson Jewelers with several necklaces and amulets, police said.

Police have released photos of the men from a store video. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Villegas at 512-671-2709 or bvillegas@roundrocktexas.gov.

Anonymous tips can be submitted here: https://bit.ly/2EBl09G.