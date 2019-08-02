6:20 p.m. update: Temperatures in Austin hit 100 degrees on Friday for the sixth time in a row and the 13th time this year, according to National Weather Service.

Expect partly cloudy skies on a particularly warm night with temperatures staying above 78 degrees, forecasters said.

4 p.m. update: Temperatures in Austin reached 98 degrees this afternoon with a heat index of 101 degrees, according to National Weather Service.

At night, the sky will be partly cloudy, with overnight lows expected to stay above 78 degrees, forecasters said.

Saturday's outlook includes a 20% chance of thunderstorms with a high of 98 degrees. The chance of thunderstorms increases to 40% Saturday night with a low of 76 degrees.

Friday forecast for Austin: It is going to be hot all day, but at least it's Friday! TGIF!

Skies will be mostly sunny as temperatures climb to a high near 100 degrees, the National Weather Service said. It could be the sixth day in a row that the Austin area sees triple-digit temperatures, forecasters said. The heat index will be as high as 107, forecasters said.

A heat index combines relative humidity with air temperature to more accurately measure how hot outside will feel to your body. Keep drinking water, loading up on sunscreen and hanging out in the shade!

Skies will become partly cloudy at night and temperatures will stay above a low of 78 degrees.

Here's a look at the weekend, according to the weather service's extended forecast:

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 96 and a heat index as high as 103. Mostly cloudy at night with a 40% chance of rain and a low around 75.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and a high near 92. Mostly cloudy at night with a 30% chance of rain and a low around 76.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 96. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 77.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 98. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 77.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot with a high near 99. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 77.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot with a high near 99.