Reportedly President Trump and Speaker Pelosi have reached a two-year budget deal that includes $738 billion in defense spending for fiscal 2020, more than half of the entire budget. Even before the deal was announced the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB) said the agreement had the potential to be “the worst budget agreement in our nation’s history,” and could add as much as $2 trillion to deficits over the decade.

Is Osama bin Laden laughing in his grave? Fifteen years ago bin Laden publicly stated that al Qaeda’s goal was to force America into bankruptcy: “We are continuing this policy in bleeding America to the point of bankruptcy.” “So the war went ahead, the death toll rose, the American economy bled, and Bush became embroiled in the swamps of Iraq that threaten his future.”

According to a CNN article dated Nov. 1, 2004, the U.S. national debt was more than $7 trillion at that time. In just 15 years since our national debt has roughly tripled, much of it due to our continued involvement in Iraq and Afghanistan and increased military spending.

As a Vietnam era Marine Corps captain who was stationed in Okinawa when the Vietnam War ended for our country in late January, 1973, I am greatly concerned about our current military force. We are sustaining enormous costs in terms of human lives, misery for troops and families, and the drain on our nation’s treasury. Or as bin Laden said, as we continue to be involved in the “swamp” of Iraq (and Afghanistan), our nation’s death toll rises and our economy bleeds.

Another issue that affects both our volunteer military force and our national debt is a seemingly out of control appetite to police the world, particularly in the Middle East. Because of that appetite, our voluntary military force may be unsustainable without resorting to the lowering of recruiting standards, increasing enlistment and re-enlistment bonuses, more frequent deployments, subcontracting normal military tasks to private companies like Blackwater, and other lowering of standards.

The reality is that terrorists can train for and plan attacks on our country whether they are located in Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, Yemen, Somalia, Iran, or North Korea. Should we continue to spend billions or trillions more dollars and risk thousands more troops being killed, all because there is a perceived imminent threat to our national security? Where is the risk/reward assessment? Was Vietnam really an imminent threat to our national security? Was Iraq? Are we going to risk burning down the barn (our country) to kill all the rats (terrorists)?

Are we going to attempt to kill all the terrorists, or just enough so the remainder decides to call it quits? Would they quit? Is keeping some countries free of Taliban rule, Islamic State rule, or rule by al-Qaeda or affiliates worth potentially bleeding our country to the point of bankruptcy?

Few current political debates involve much discussion on how to manage our increasing military and national debt, or on whether or not the continued use of our voluntary military force is sustainable. Unfortunately, right now the vast majority of Americans have no skin in the game when it comes to our volunteer military and the battles fought on our behalf.

If our country had a military draft in effect, or if we had to pay additional taxes to support war efforts (as we did for a few years during the Vietnam War), I suspect the war in Afghanistan would have ended years ago.

Our country needs to have a national debate on these issues, versus just approving larger and larger military budgets and relying heavily on an overworked volunteer force. Otherwise, although we destroyed Osama bin Laden personally, his goal of bleeding America to the point of bankruptcy (in terms of human and other national treasure) may keep bin Laden laughing in his grave.

David L. Nelson is a former Lubbock resident who served as a Marine Corps captain from 1971-73 during the Vietnam War.