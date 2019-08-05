7 Star Therapeutic Riding Center's fundraiser for the smallest people was their largest sized event, taking over two sides of John Stiff Memorial Park Saturday afternoon. The non-profit organization's Second Annual Kids Bonanza added Touch A Truck featuring many types of vehicles, including Clarendon-made Tow Mater and Miss Fritter of "Cars" fame.

Rachel Wade said the larger event offered something for both of her sons, Dillon and Conner.

"My son Dillon has been a client of 7 Star's. He has cerebral palsy .... and we have had amazing results from equine therapy. It's amazing what the horse did for his posture," she said. "I've seen so many miracles in kids and adults out there. I truly believe in what they do."

Amarillo Crime Stoppers was one of the many vendors offering free services at the event.

"Being a community based program, this is another way for us to give back to the community," said Scott Wellington, ACS public information officer.

ACS was there making free kids ID cards, which Wellington said could be essential in an emergency.

"Should anything ever happen to your kid ... it has their pertinent information, you can get that to law enforcement quickly and it helps ... locate your kid quicker with that information," he said.

Dove Creek Equine Rescue was also on hand to help at the event. Erika McGee, DCER volunteer coordinator and business manager said the two non-profit charities are easy collaborators.

"Equine therapy helps people and the horses," she said. "We're helping the horses, and 7 Star's helping the people. It's a beautiful process watching it on both aspects; they're helping people adjust to their disabilities and learning new things while we're helping horses adjust to their new life outside of a bad situation. It's really special watching that happen."

Diane Brown, 7 Star president of the board, said money raised will help fund the equine-assisted psycho therapy and therapeutic riding sessions with licensed professional counselors at the center.

"There is just magic with horses," she said. "If you are having speech or physical therapy, if you add a horse to that equation, you will improve more faster than just doing it without."

The center services children and adults including veterans, some of whom are unable to get on a horse without assistance.

"We have many veteran clients, and our wheelchair lift comes in really handy," Brown said. "To be able to put someone who can't walk or get out of their wheelchair onto the back of a horse -- especially if they grew up on a farm or ranch where they had horses, it's like putting them back in their childhood."

Brown added that the organization is always looking for donations, sponsors and volunteers. Go to 7starhorsetherapy.org for more information and ways to give.