U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro said Wednesday that he tweeted a list of top Trump donors in San Antonio not because he wanted to see their homes picketed or their businesses boycotted. He simply wanted them to think about the fact that they were helping to pay for a message that he said the El Paso shooting made all too plain is putting their Latino neighbors, customers and employees in harm's way.

Republicans saw it differently, pouncing on Castro, a San Antonio Democrat, for what they called an inappropriate and mean-spirited attack on private citizens.

"At the very least @Castro4Congress is inviting harassment of these private citizens. At worst, he’s encouraging violence," Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh tweeted. "Will media concerned about 'rhetoric' care about this? He’s listing people and their employers. This is a target list."

Castro defended himself Wednesday on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" program.

"They're giving this money, their money, to this guy who was taking their money and using it to buy Facebook ads, talking about how Hispanics are invading this country," said Castro, who is chairman of his brother Julián Castro's presidential campaign. "And that there is a cost to that. We saw the cost to that in El Paso over the weekend, that people died. The manifesto that that guy wrote could have been written by the people that write Trump's speeches."

The 21-year-old suspect who appears to have driven from suburban Dallas to carry out Saturday's shooting at the El Paso Walmart that left 22 people dead and about two dozen others wounded, indicated in an online statement linked to him that “this attack is a response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas.” Trump's rhetoric and his campaign's Facebook ads have frequently depicted illegal immigration across the southern border as an invasion.

"These are prominent donors, many of them public figures, but their money is being taken and used to fuel these hateful ads," Castro said. "And it has put millions of people in this country in fear. There are people right now that are living in fear. And I don't think the president understands that. I don't think those donors understand it, but they need to understand what their money is going to."

The response from Republicans was vociferous, including from U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, who tweeted, "This is grossly inappropriate, especially in the wake of recent tragic shooting," and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California, who tweeted: “Targeting and harassing Americans because of their political beliefs is shameful and dangerous. What happened to `when they go low, we go high?′”

On "Fox & Friends" Wednesday, Donald Trump Jr. went a step further.

“That sort of list sort of screams like the Dayton, Ohio, shooter’s list,” Trump said referring to the perpetrator of a mass killing that followed the tragedy in El Paso by a matter of hours.

“When a radical left-wing politician, who is polling at about 0%, does this for either attention or a call to action, it’s pretty scary,” Trump said. “When the fringe crazies on both sides, and we saw that in the last week, right, you have fringe crazies on all sides, they see it, now you’re going after ordinary citizens who are just participating in the political process."

44 donors

On Monday night, Castro tweeted a list of 44 San Antonians who had donated the maximum to Trump’s reelection campaign. That would be $2,800 for each election, which means a donor could give $2,800 to Trump for the Republican primary and another $2,800 for the general election.

“Sad to see so many San Antonians as 2019 maximum donors to Donald Trump — the owner of @BillMillerBarBZ, owner of the @HistoricPearl, realtor Phyllis Browning, etc. Their contributions are fueling a campaign of hate that labels Hispanic immigrants as invaders," the tweet read.

Castro noted that the list he tweeted was put together by a local anti-Trump group and drawn from publicly available campaign finance reports filed with the Federal Election Commission and included nothing but the donors' names and occupations as listed on those reports.

Trish Florence, co-leader of the SATX Indivisible group in San Antonio, said the list was put together by a local activist and consisted of San Antonio residents of some local prominence, who had given the maximum allowable under federal finance law

She said it was just happenstance that she tweeted it in the aftermath of the shootings, but the tragedy underscored the urgency of defeating Trump in 2020.

"The damage he is doing to the country, the racism, the white nationalism that comes out of the White House is unlike anything we’ve ever seen in the history of the country," Florence told the American-Statesman. "He is putting people at risk every time he opens his mouth, every time he tweets."

The lesson of the list, she said, is, "if you support Trump, you are going to be called out for it and if you don’t want to be called out for it, find a way to support him that's not on a public database."

'A good tactic'

Indivisible is a national collection of groups created in the aftermath of Trump's election as an expression of grassroots political opposition.

"I am proud of San Antonio Indivisible," said Ezra Levin, co-founder and co-executive director of Indivisible, which is holding its annual gathering in Washington, D.C., this weekend.

"It's a good tactic. I approve of it," said Levin, predicting that it will be replicated far and wide. "There is a reason why federal law requires that people disclose their identity when they contribute to a politician, and that's because a functioning democracy requires transparency."

"If rich people who donate to Trump don’t want to be associated with him, there’s one neat trick to avoid doing that, and that’s stop donating to him," Levin said. "You don't have to invest in hate. That’s your choice, but if you choose to do that, your information is public. That's federal law."

Levin, who grew up in and around Austin said the list was helpful to him because, "next time I'm out there I'm not going to go to Bill Miller Bar-B-Q, and I assume that's true of a whole lot of people."

But that wouldn't include Gov. Greg Abbott, a Trump supporter who Tuesday tweeted images of a Bill Miller location and a plate loaded with barbecue.

"Perfect night for @BillMillerBarBQ," Abbott wrote.

A spokesman for Bill Miller Bar-B-Q declined comment.