Carrying small quantities of pot will still lead to a possible arrest and prosecution in Lubbock, as local law enforcement officials have resolved to continue pursuing low-level marijuana cases in the wake of a new state law that legalized hemp and hemp products.

Texas House Bill 1325, which was signed into law on June 10, legalized hemp, a cousin of the marijuana plant that contains low-levels of tetrahydrocannabinol, also known as THC, the chemical in marijuana that produces a high. The law allows hemp that contains less than 0.3% of THC. It also legalizes cannabidiol, which is a hemp extract that is used to treat a range of illnesses including epilepsy and anxiety.

The decision by Lubbock officials differs from the reaction of others across the state in the wake of the bill's passing.

In July, district attorneys including those in Tarrant and Harris counties, announced that they would no longer actively pursue low-level marijuana cases, saying the law requires them to get lab tests to distinguish between marijuana and hemp.



The Texas Department of Public Safety cited the new law as the reason for a cite-and-release policy for troopers when they encounter someone with misdemeanor level amounts of pot.

Lubbock law enforcement officials met in July to discuss the impact of the new law locally and determined it would have none.

Lubbock Police Department Spokesman Capt. Ray Mendoza said the police department’s policy when dealing with low-level marijuana cases is unchanged. The same goes for the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.

“Officers still have the discretion to deal with user amounts of marijuana as they always have,” said Lubbock County Sheriff Kelly Rowe. “And if they have anything more sizable, that is seized and charges are applicable, they'll file the charges accordingly.”

Edward Wharff, the Lubbock CDA intake chief, said his office will continue to take on misdemeanor pot cases on a case-by-case basis.

“We're still going to look at every case we get,” he said. “If it's a good one that we can prove, then we're going to go forward on it. And if it's one we can't prove, we're going to reject it and go on to the next one.”

Defense attorney Rusty Gunter said he believes the new law adds an additional hurdle for prosecutors to prove low-level marijuana cases.

“It'll be a proof issue,” he said. “And if they don't prove that it's beyond 0.3%, then what are you going to convict people of?”

He said he expects the CDA’s decision to result in more trials and less plea deals if prosecutors will not seek a lab report for THC concentration in pot cases.

“I'm not going to let my clients plead to any possession of marijuana without a lab,” said Gunter, the president of the Lubbock Criminal Defense Lawyers Association.

Rowe said there are only two facilities that provide THC concentration testing, one in Texas and one in Pennsylvania.

“Now that's going to have to probably expand if we start seeing and again, this is prosecutorial stuff, if we start seeing the defense being, 'Well, it's not marijuana it's hemp,'” he said.

Wharff said the Texas Department of Public Safety is working to acquire technology that would analyze THC concentration.

Meanwhile, defense attorneys can have the evidence analyzed on their own, Wharff said.

“They can't make us prove our case a certain way,” Wharff said. “We can do whatever we want within the law to prove our case.”

He said marijuana, typically described in police reports and affidavits as a green leafy substance, has never been a drug that required a lab test unlike other drugs such as methamphetamine or heroin. And the new hemp law, with it's 0.3% THC concentration definition, doesn't change that.

“I just have to prove I have marijuana,” he said.

First Assistant Lubbock County District Attorney Mandi Say said prosecutors could still prove their cases based on circumstantial evidence surrounding the case.

She said prosecutors can rely on an arresting police officer’s training and experience in recognizing marijuana, the defendant's behavior and evidence seized at the scene such as smoking pipes and other paraphernalia, to show potential jurors that the green leafy substance police seized was, in fact, marijuana.

“No one smokes hemp,” she said. “No one gets high on hemp."

Wharff said the hemp law, which requires a license to handle and transport hemp, also prohibits smoking it.

The statutes states, “The processing or manufacturing of a consumable hemp product for smoking is prohibited.”

However, the statute does not impose a criminal penalty for violating it.

Gunter said he believes without a lab test, prosecutors will be unable to prove their case.

“You have to prove that it is an illegal substance,” he said. “And you can't just engage in conjecture, ‘Well, who’s going to buy hemp?’ Who cares? That's not what the law mandates.”