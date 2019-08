Environmental Inspections conducted by the Lubbock Environment Health Department during the week that ended Aug. 28.

NO CRITICAL VIOLATIONS

• Mackenzie House, 8509 Boston Ave.

• Lone Star Oyster Bar (Bar 2), 3840 34th St.

• Family Dollar Store No. 32098, 1513 82nd St.

• Homestead Senior Citizen, 541 54th St.

• P.F. Chang’s (Bar), 2906 W. Loop 289

• Growler USA (Bar), 6034 Marsha Sharp Fwy. No. 200

• Kids Wear, 1808 Clovis Road

• Mijo’s, 3410 Ave. U

• Holy Cow Beef, 19th Street and Buddy Holly Ave.

• Frio’s Gourmet Pops, 4404 19th St.

• Panera Bread, 3004 W. Loop 289

• Covenant Lakeside, 4000 24th St.

• Walmart No. 5702 (Grocery), 9809 University Ave.

• Walmart No. 5702 (Produce), 9809 University Ave.

• Kona Ice of Central Lubbock, 5801 Ave. G

• Carillon (Bistro), 1717 Norfolk Ste. B

• Golden Age Nursing Home, 2613 34th St.

• Ambrosia Catering, 4208 Boston Ave.

• The Soda Shack, 5903 82nd St.

ONE CRITICAL VIOLATION

• Dion’s No. TX1: observed damaged weather-stripping on rear door to facility. Corrected by next routine inspection.

• The Range BBQ, 4201 116th St.: observed air curtain turned off and front door propped open at the time of inspection. Corrected on site.

• Walmart No. 5702 (Fuel Station), 9809 University Ave.: observed no lid on trashcan in restroom. Corrected by next routine inspection.

• Taco Bell/Pizza Hut, 5111 82nd St.: observed dusty fan covers in walk-in cooling unit and walk-in freezer. Corrected on site.

• Buffalo Wild Wings No. 3398, 6320 W. 19th St.: observed napkins and personal items stored in hand sink. Advised: hand sink is for hand washing only. Corrected on site.

• Walmart No. 5702 (Bakery), 9809 University Ave.: observed multiple damaged kitchen utensils. Corrected on site.

• Alamo Drafthouse Cinema (Bar), 120 W. Loop 289: observed unlabeled chemical spray bottle. Corrected on site.

• Lonestar Oyster Bar (Back Bar), 3040 34th St.; observed soda nozzle being soaked improperly. Corrected by next routine inspection.

• Cuevas Drive-in, 2013 N. Ash: observed leak at three-compartment sink in need of repair. Corrected by 08/03/19.

• Daas Mart, 2012 N. Ash: observed soiled the soda nozzle. Corrected on site.

• Lakeridge Country Club (Snack Bar), 8802 Vicksburg Ave.: hot-hold food held at improper temperatures. Corrected on site.

TWO OR MORE CRITICAL VIOLATIONS

• Wilshire Place Senior Living, 6410 Erskine Ave.: observed employee beverage without lid or straw stored on prep table. Corrected on site. Observed unsound ceiling tiles. Corrected by 01/31/20.

• Dion‘s Pizza No. 6871, 5407 Fourth St., Ste. 8: observed rear door not properly sealed. Observed both hand sinks and three-compartment sink not properly sealed to wall. Observed damaged gasket on walk-in cooling unit. Observed no posting of employee hand-washing advisories. Corrected by 10/31/19.

• Carillon (Skylight), 1717 Norfolk Ave., Ste. B: observed heavy ice buildup in ice cream freezer. Observed damaged floors in need of repair. Observed soiled vent hood. Corrected by next routine inspection.

• Buffalo Wild Wings No. 3398 (Food Service), 6320 W. 19th St.: observed missing ceiling tiles. Observed damaged gasket on the walk-in cooling unit. Corrected by next routine inspection. Observed employee beverages stored with clean food service items. Observed heavy ice buildup in walk-in freezer. Corrected on site.

• Mrs. Woods Learning Spot, 4539 34th St.: observed possible cross-contamination. Observed missing door sweep at back door of facility. Corrected by next routine inspection.

• Fanatic 4 U Nutrition, 5116 58th St.: observed improper storage of kitchen utensils. Observed food service items stacked while wet. Corrected on site.

• Lonestar Oyster Bar (Bar 1), 3040 34th St.: observed possible cross-contamination. Observed soiled floor drain and covers for fans around beer cooler. Corrected by next routine inspection.

• PF Chang‘s, 2606 W. Loop 289: cold-hold food held at improper temperatures. Observed wiping towels stored outside of sanitizer solution. Corrected on site.

• Papa Murphy’s Pizza, 8205 Indiana Ave., Ste. 400: observed multiple damaged food storage containers. Corrected on site. Observed damaged door sweep on rear door to facility. Observed damaged ceiling in storage area. Observed damaged door gaskets on reach-in cooling units. Corrected by next routine inspection.

• Panda Express No. 2204, 313 University Ave.: observed no certified food manager on site at the time of inspection. Corrected by 08/09/19. Observed personal employee food and drinks stored in food service items. Corrected on site. Observed damaged gasket on the walk-in cooling unit. Corrected by next routine inspection.

• My Little Playhouse Learning Center, 3628 50th St.: observed sharply dented can of applesauce. Observed personal employee items stored in food service items. Corrected on site.

• Alamo Drafthouse Cinema (Food Service), 102 W. Loop 289: observed expired diced chicken and bread crumbles. Observed rear door to facility not properly sealed. Corrected by next routine inspection. Observed personal employee beverages stored above prep surfaces. Observed improper storage of kitchen utensils. Corrected on site.

• Legacy at South Plains, 10711 Indiana Ave.: observed inadequate dish-sanitation and machine in need of repair. Corrected by 08/01/19. Observed multiple hand sinks without paper towels. Corrected on site.

• Tova Coffeehouse, 6023 82nd St.: observed unlabeled chemical spray bottle. Observed soiled shelf over three-compartment sink. Corrected on site. Observed damaged door seal at back door to facility. Corrected by next routine inspection.

• Lubbock Heart Hospital, 4810 N. Loop 289: cold-hold food held at improper temperatures. Observed salmon thawing improperly. Observed dusty fan cover in walk-in freezer. Corrected on site.

• Carillon (Starlight), 1717 Norfolk Ste. B: cold-hold food held at improper temperatures. Observed containers stacked well wet. Observed mop not properly air drying. Corrected on site. Observed soiled vent in kitchen area. Observed floor under utensil storage found soiled. Corrected by next routine inspection.

• Logan’s Roadhouse No. 353, 6251 Slide Road: observed soiled soda nozzle. Observed improper plumbing under three-compartment sink. Corrected on site.

• Anna’s Mexican Restaurant, 6923 Indiana Ave., Ste. 123: observed employee drinking from unlidded cup. Observed rice and spices stored on floor. Observed improper storage of kitchen utensils. Observed personal employee items stored on microwave. Corrected on site.

• Ventura Place, 3026 54th St.: observed damaged food service items. Observed soiled food service cart. Observed personal employee items stored with food service items. Corrected on site. Observed damaged lid on bulk container. Observed soiled shelves at coffee and hand sink cabinet. Observed soiled dry storage racks. Observed soiled floor in dry storage area. Corrected by next routine inspection.

• Country Inn, 5606 I-27: observed torn seal on door. Observed no seal around hand wash sink. Corrected by next routine inspection. Observed certified food manager with expired certification. Observed several facility employees with expired food handler certifications. Corrected by 08/25/19.

• Lonestar Oyster Bar (Food Service), 3040 34th St.: observed improper hand-washing facilities. Observed plastic bag stored in hand sink. Advised: hand sink is for hand washing only. Corrected on site. Observed bare concrete floor in dish-sanitation area. Note: facility shall have one year to seal flooring. Corrected by 07/31/20. Observed soiled fan, vent hood, ceiling and gasket on reach-in freezer. Observed damaged gaskets on multiple reach-in cooling units. Corrected by next routine inspection.

• Lakeridge Country Club (Bar), 8802 Vicksburg Ave.: observed no chemical test strips on site at the time of inspection. Observed no paper towels at hand sink. Observed improper storage of kitchen utensils. Corrected on site. Observed damaged gasket on reach-in cooling unit. Corrected by next routine inspection.

• Sonic Drive-in No. 3944, 101 N. University Ave.: observed improper storage of soiled dishes. Observed dishes stacked while wet. Corrected on site. Observed wire rack for storage found soiled. Observed restroom door not self-closing. Corrected by next routine inspection.

• Arbys No. 5549, 4020 82nd St.: observed improper storage of toxic items. Observed mop not properly air drying. Corrected on site. Observed damaged plumbing under three-compartment sink. Corrected by 08/03/19. Observed damaged and missing ceiling tiles. Observed soiled fan in walk-in cooling unit. Corrected by next routine inspection.

• Chuck E Cheese, 5612 W. Loop 289: observed inadequate dish-sanitation. Observed improper storage of toxic items. Observed missing seal and damaged tiles near back door to facility. Corrected by 10/30/19. Observed soiled ice deflector plate. Observed no posting of employee hand-washing advisories. Corrected by 08/09/19.

• Carillon (Hobnob), 1717 Norfolk Ave., Ste. B: observed soiled can opener. Observed improper storage of toxic items. Observed mop not properly air drying. Observed no posting of employee hand washing advisories. Corrected on site. Observed damaged floor under prep sink. Observed hole in ceiling by vent hood. Corrected by next routine inspection.

• Joel’s, 3116 Amherst: observed possible cross contamination. Observed dusty ceiling fan in kitchen area. Observed containers stacked while wet. Corrected on site. Observed dirty walls and vent hood. Observed broken floor tiles in need of repair. Observed no seal on three-compartment sink. Observed no seal at back door to facility to prevent pest contamination. Corrected by next routine inspection. Observed food manager with expired certification. Corrected by 10/01/19.

• Samburger’s, 4447 34th St.: observed soiled utensils stored in container by prep area. Observed straws stored under toxic items. Corrected on site. Observed damaged utensils stored with damaged containers. Observed soiled exterior of fryer and grill. Observed damaged floor tiles in kitchen area in need of repair. Corrected by next routine inspection.

• Brookdale Monterey, 5204 Elgin Ave.: cold-hold foods held at improper temperatures. Observed improper storage of toxic items. Corrected on site. Observed walk-in cooling unit not maintaining adequate temperatures at the time of inspection. Observed inadequate dish-sanitation machine in need of repair. Corrected by 08/02/19.

• Taqueria Guadalajara No. 2, 1301 50th St., Ste. 6: observed possible cross-contamination. Observed soiled ice deflector panel. Observed improper storage of kitchen utensils. Observed improper use of single-service items. Corrected on site. Observed damaged seal on reach-in cooling unit. Corrected by next routine inspection. Observed facility employees with expired food handler certifications at the time of inspection. Corrected by 09/29/19.

• Lubbock Country Club (Food Service), 8802 Vicksburg Ave.: observed soiled ice deflector panel. Observed soiled can opener. Observed dusty dishes stored with food service items. Observed chicken thawing improperly. Observed improper storage of kitchen utensils. Observed dusty fan covers in walk-in cooling unit. Corrected on site. Observed damaged liner and interior of ice cream freezer. Observed damaged gasket on reach-in cooling unit. Observed missing door sweep at rear door to facility. Observed missing and broken light bulbs throughout kitchen area. Observed no posting of employee hand-washing advisories. Corrected by next routine inspection.

• Freddy’s Frozen Custard No. 0720002, 6208 W. 19th St.: cold-hold food held at improper temperatures. Observed soiled soda nozzles. Observed no paper towels at hand sink. Corrected on site. Observed no certified food manager on site at the time of inspection. Corrected by 08/30/19. Observed soiled fan in walk-in cooling unit. Corrected by next routine inspection.

• Gold Stripe Coffee, 2610 Salem No. 5: observed possible cross-contamination. Observed improper storage of kitchen utensils. Observed improper use of single-service items. Observed personal employee beverage stored with single-service items. Corrected on site. Observed food manager certification not posted to the public at the time of inspection. Observed soiled shelf in freezer. Observed unsound surface of drawers in kitchen area. Corrected by next routine inspection. Observed damaged floors. Note: this is a repeat a violation. Corrected by 09/2/19.

• Churches Chicken, 1702 50th St. No. 589: observed sticker residue on white buckets. Observed soiled insulated tubs in walk-in freezer. Observed improper storage of toxic items. Observed food service items stacked while wet. Corrected on site. Observed improper storage of kitchen utensils. Observed damaged insulated food tubs in walk-in at freezer. Corrected by next routine inspection. Observed food handler certifications not presented to the public at the time of inspection. Observed soiled floors in walk-in freezer. Corrected by 08/30/19.

• Mama Josie’s Kitchen, 5719 66th St.: observed possible cross-contamination. Observed soiled ice deflector plate. Observed improper employee hand washing. Observed containers stacked while wet. Observed mop stored in service sink and not properly air drying. Corrected on site. Observed torn gasket on reach-in cooling unit. Corrected by next routine inspection.

• Hooters, 5950 S. Loop 289: cold-hold food held at improper temperatures. Observed multiple soiled food storage containers. Observed expired items in cooling unit. Observed improper employee hand washing. Observed hand sink being used for non-hand washing purposes. Observed ice contamination on food boxes in walk-in freezer. Observed single-service items being used improperly. Corrected on site. Observed torn gasket on reach-in cooling unit. Observed damaged kitchen utensils. Observed sticker residue on reach-in cooling units. Observed soiled wall by three-compartment sink. Corrected by next routine inspection.

• Logan’s Roadhouse No. 353, 6251 Slide Road: cold-hold food held improper temperatures. Observed multiple sharply dented cans in dry storage area. Observed multiple containers of food with expired date-mark. Observed damaged kitchen utensils. Observed food boxes stored on floor of walk-in cooling unit. Observed improper storage of kitchen utensils. Observed single-service items being used improperly. Observed soiled exterior and gasket on reach-in cooling units. Observed personal employee items stored over prep service. Corrected on site. Observed damaged floor tiles and baseboards. Observed containers stacked while wet. Corrected by next routine inspection. Observed leak at cooler with water pooling onto floor. Corrected by 08/03/19.

• Fast Stop, 7302 Fourth St.: observed possible cross-contamination. Observed no sanitizer at three-compartment sink. Observed weed killer stored over syrup boxes. Observed improper storage of toxic items. Observed damaged pitcher being used as ice scoop. Observed evidence of rodent contamination. Observed rodent droppings and dead rodents throughout facility. Corrected by 08/03/19. Observed no certified food manager on site at the time of inspection. Corrected by 08/30/19. Observed soiled soda nozzles. Observed hand sink being used for dish-sanitation. Advised: hand sink is for hand washing only. Observed mop not properly air drying. Corrected on site.

• Italian Garden, 1215 Ave. J: cold-hold food held at improper temperatures. Observed soiled can opener. Observed sharply dated can in dry storage area. Observed employee cigarettes and lighter stored over single-service items. Observed open packets of peanuts over food service utensils. Observed containers stacked while wet. Observed improper storage of kitchen utensils. Observed mop stored on floor and not properly air drying. Corrected on site. Observed torn gasket on several reach-in cooling units. Observed soiled gasket on reach-in cooling unit. Corrected by next routine inspection.