Ted and Evelyn Kell of Brownwood will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on Tuesday, Aug. 20.

The couple married in Pulaski, Tennessee on Aug. 20, 1954.

Both 1954 graduates of Lipscomb College in Nashville, the couple lived in Tennessee, Wisconsin, and Lubbock prior to moving to Brownwood in 1983.

The Kells have been involved in ministry all of their lives. In Lubbock, Ted was an instructor in the Sunset School of Biblical Studies. In Brownwood, he was the preaching minister at Austin Avenue Church of Christ from 1983-98.

Ted also hosted a daily morning radio program in Brownwood called "Lifelines" for 35 years, from 1983-2018, which dealt with the intersection of faith and everyday life experiences. He also served as police chaplain with the Brownwood Police Department for almost two decades.

At age 86, Ted periodically still does interim preaching.

Evelyn is a homemaker and was also involved in ministry, and a "Grammie" who has loved on lots of babies and children over the years. She’s also the quintessential cook (ask her how to make wonderful biscuits and piecrust).

The Kells’ priorities are faith in Christ and sharing Him with others; their marriage and loving on their family; being available to encourage and help others; and good food. Hobbies for Ted include trout fishing and deer hunting, while Evelyn enjoys baking, cooking and HGTV.

The Kells have five children, (one who is deceased in 1988 after lifelong health issues); 14 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.