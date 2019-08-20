EAST AUSTIN

Learn about options

for John Treviño Park

The Austin Parks and Recreation Department master planning team will host a community meeting to share concept options for John Treviño Jr. Metropolitan Park from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Barbara Jordan Elementary School, 6711 Johnny Morris Road.

The concept options have been developed based on community input from gatherings in June and July and feedback provided via Speakup Austin. The meeting will be in an open-house format, with a brief presentation of the concept designs at 10:30 a.m., hands-on activities for kids and adults to develop ideas for the park and opportunities for community members to ask questions and share their thoughts with the team.

For information: austintexas.gov/johntrevinometropark.

AUSTIN

Airport announces

'Experience AUS' app

A new mobile-friendly platform Experience AUS will be available for residents to explore the amenities, art, music and landmarks at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport by texting “Austin” to 56512.

The interactive platform includes live music schedules and performance locations and art tours. Users can also participate in airport games and activities, learn how to offset carbon footprints and earn travel rewards.

Clicking Connect With AUS takes users to links such as the airport's website and social media platforms. Maps and parking information also are available.

ROUND ROCK

School district opens

mental health centers

Round Rock school district students can now access free therapy from a mental health professional through the district's mental health centers at Cedar Ridge High School, 2801 Gattis School Road, and Round Rock High School, 201 Deep Wood Drive.

The centers are offices for licensed therapists who travel to campuses to provide student therapy sessions. The district counseling services oversees the centers with services provided by licensed mental health professionals contracted from Bluebonnet Trails Community Services.

District counselors work with the licensed therapist to support students on campus. If parents, teachers or administrators have concerns for a student’s well-being, they are encouraged to share their thoughts with the student’s school counselor.

Parent/guardian consent is required for a student to receive services. Services are confidential, and student health information is protected under the law. The plans for therapy for students in need, without cost to the family, are the result of the district board of trustees unanimously voting to fund the mental health centers in June.

ROUND ROCK

JP Precinct 1 office

changes daily hours

The office of the Justice of the Peace for Precinct 1, 1801 E. Old Settlers Blvd., announced its updated hours, effective immediately.

The office will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and 8 a.m. to noon Wednesdays.

GEORGETOWN

Naturalists to discuss

sanctuary, warblers

The monthly meeting of the Texas Master Naturalist Good Water Chapter of Williamson County will be at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Texas A&M AgriLife extension office, 100 Wilco Way.

The topic will be “the golden-cheeked warblers of Baker Sanctuary” and focus on the history of the sanctuary, the natural history of the golden-cheeked warbler and how the two intertwine to inform management decisions for the endangered species. The speaker will be Chris Murray of the Travis Audubon Society.

For more information: williamson.agrilife.org.

HAYS COUNTY

School district seeks

leadership team nominees

The Hays school district’s District Leadership Team, which serves as an advisory panel to provide input to the superintendent throughout the school year, is seeking nominations through Friday.

The committee comprises teachers, nonteaching professionals, parents, and business and community members who serve staggered terms. For the 2019-20 year, the committee is seeking nominations for three parents, one from each high school feeder pattern; two business members; and two community members.

Nomination forms and more information may be obtained online at hayscisd.net/dlt or from Sami Kinsey, deputy academic officer, in the district Curriculum and Instruction Annex, 4820 Jack C Hays Trail, Buda. Completed nomination forms are due to Kinsey in the annex.

A public drawing for the parent, community and business positions will take place at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 6 in the annex.

For information: 512-268-2141; sami.kinsey@haysicsd.net.

