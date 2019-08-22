The last time Stephen Willeford used the AR-15 he carried outside the Capitol on Thursday morning, he was exchanging gunfire with a shooter who killed 26 people in a Sutherland Springs church nearly two years ago.

When the shooting broke out, Willeford grabbed his gun and ran from his house to the church, where he shot the gunman twice before chasing him in a pickup truck with another man. The shooter later killed himself in his vehicle.

Willeford, flanked by a group of about 50 gun-rights activists on Thursday, held the gun up and said that without the Second Amendment, he would not have been able to confront the shooter and stop him.

Willeford and the activists rallied outside the Capitol's gates near 11th Street to urge lawmakers and Gov. Greg Abbott not to limit access to guns or the right to carry in public. The rally was held just 30 minutes before Abbott hosted the first meeting of the Texas Safety Commission.

The commission, made up of lawmakers, mental health experts and advocates on both sides of the gun debate, was created in response to the Aug. 3 shooting in El Paso that left 22 people dead. The commission aims to come up with ideas to combat the rise of extremist groups, fight domestic terrorism and keep guns away from people who should not have them. A second commission meeting is planned for Aug. 29 in El Paso.

Rachel Malone, the Texas director of Gun Owners of America, said the rally was planned in response to the initial lack of gun-rights representatives on the commission. Mike Cox with the Texas State Rifle Association was later added to the commission.

"Life is precious. We must protect life, but laws that are intended to take away more guns from more people are not the answer," Malone said. "Instead, let's encourage more civilians to stop attackers. Don't forget, carry a gun, save a life."

She said the group opposed any proposals that would lower the threshold for a judge to take away gun owners' weapons or strip them of their constitutional rights.

"Gun owners are done. We don't want any more restrictions. It does not stop the bad guys," Willeford said.

He urged the group, who Malone described as every day Texans who own guns, to vote for pro-gun lawmakers, saying: "The Second Amendment, it is so important. It's time that we bring what's important to God back into our nation."

At that moment, Devon Bailey, who was standing in the crowd, confronted Willeford and said: "Guns aren't important to God." Bailey, a 28-year-old youth director at the First United Methodist Church near the Capitol, said he was watching the rally on an internet live-stream and decided to walk over.

"I don't believe God wants us strapped to go to church," Bailey told the American-Statesman after the rally. "I don't believe God wants us strapped to go to a movie theater or a Walmart."

Willeford came up to Bailey after the rally and the pair spoke. Willeford held up his AR-15 and told Bailey, "this isn't evil."