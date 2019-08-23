DENVER CITY — Madison Batten accumulated 70 digs as Shallowater went 3-1 to open pool play during the Denver City Fillie Festival on Thursday.

The Fillies lone loss came against Midland Classical in a three setter, 21-25, 25-17, 25-22 to go along with a 25-13, 25-9 win over Kermit and 25-12, 25-27, 25-19 triumph over All Saints Episcopal.

Shallowater ended the day with a 25-11, 27-27 victory over Estacado. Taylor Moravcik led the Fillies’ offense with 20 total kills to complement 13 blocks, while Sadie Venable chipped in 15 kills, 28 digs and 16 aces at the service line. Summer Williams ended pool play with 19 kills and 11 blocks.

C’Kyra provided the Lady Matadors with 10 kills and nine digs against Shallowater, while Vaniya Davis doled out 12 assists to go along with 12 digs and an ace.

Estacado beat Kermit 25-9, 25-10 in the match prior and went 1-3 on the day. Sims led Estacado's attack against Kermit with 12 kills, while Davis contributed 13 assists and Quiarra Patterson tallied four digs and two aces.

Midland Classical, which went undefeated in pool play, dealt the Lady Matadors a 25-23, 25-15 loss.

All Saints Episcopal topped Estacado 22-25, 25-18, 25-21 to open pool play. The Lady Patriots went 2-2 after beating Kermit 25-13, 25-15 and losing to Midland Classical 25-14, 25-18. Elise Headrick provided All Saints with 79 assists and eight aces.

Hayley Latta compiled 29 kills, 10 digs and six aces, while Lauren Bayouth contributed 23 digs, 20 kills and nine aces for the Lady Patriots. Haley Dickerson led the All Saints defense with 39 digs to go along with four aces and Paige Schlehuber ended the day with 18 kills and 10 aces.

Host Denver City went 3-1 on the day, by downing McCamey (25-10, 25-10), Lubbock Christian High School (25-20, 14-25, 25-15) and Lamesa (24-26, 25-18, 25-16) before losing to Midland Christian (25-19, 16-25, 25-15).

The Golden Tornadoes topped Lubbock Christian (25-20, 25-15), Midland Christian (25-18, 25-22) and McCamey (25-19, 25-15). The Lady Eagles won one match against McCamey, 25-16, 25-17 and dropped a 25-22, 14-25, 25-16 decision against Midland Christian.

Plains took wins over Loop (25-9, 25-18), and Friona (25-13, 25-18). But the Cowgirls lost to Brownfield (25-14, 25-12) and Odessa High (25-20, 25-20) during pool play.

Brownfield lost one match to Odessa High in pool play, 25-17, 25-23. The Lady Cubs pocketed a 25-17, 18-25, 25-17 victory over Friona then defeated Loop, 21-25, 25-16, 25-14.

All Saints Episcopal (10-8), Estacado (8-12), Shallowater (13-8) and Plains await the pending results of the remaining pool matches to determine their next opponents.