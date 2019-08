Grayson County grand jurors returned indictments this week against a number of people on drug related charges.

The indictments are formal charges and are not an indication of guilt. The following people were indicted.

Alan Gibson, 58, of Sherman — driving while intoxicated 3rd or more, attempted aggravated assault of a public servant, obstruction;

Joshua Phelps, 39, of Pottsboro — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Brandon Anderson, 37, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Rhonda Brunz, 31, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Billy Ingram, 34, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Michelle Hoaglen, 41, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Crystal Harrington, 31, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Paul Barefoot, 62, of Midlotian — possession of a controlled substance (heroin);

Terran Ballard, 32, of Sherman — tamper with evidence, possession of a controlled substance (tetrahydrocannabinol), possession of marijuana, evading arrest with previous convictions;

Lauren Jensen, 36, of Carrollton, — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Brenda Hill, 58, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver in a drug free zone (meth);

Lonnie Walden, 60, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver in a drug free zone (meth);

Austin Hullett, 29, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (tetrahydrocannabinol);

Dillion Hill, 27, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (cocaine);

Brandy Murrell, 36, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (cocaine);

Sherry Latty, 46, of Howe — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Richard Hooper, 49, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth).