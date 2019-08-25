The first car I owned was a 1941 Studebaker. Jet black. In mint condition for a vehicle more than a dozen years old. Its proud owners decided they were too old to drive it anymore, so they parked it. Now it was mine.

I mention this ancient jalopy to tell you my questionable technique for keeping it running. Its aging motor ran like a fine clock. It started every time I turned the key, even in blizzard weather. But it burned oil. Lots of it. You could see me coming several blocks away because of the smoke cloud billowing up from the tailpipe.

So, whenever I pulled into the cut-rate service station near our home, I’d tell the attendant to check the gas and fill it up with oil. Usually it took three quarts of oil per tank of gas.

To keep from bankrupting myself for all that oil, I opted for the drippings collected from cans emptied in previous days. I took what Depression-era folks called “the leavings.” And it worked. That old motor still ran just fine when I foolishly sold it.

Growing up in a teetotaling family, I didn’t know it at the time, but right down the street some of the less scrupulous bartenders were also salvaging “the leavings.” Their customers had no idea that their mugs of beer or shots of whiskey had been diluted with dregs left in the bottoms of previous customers’ glasses.

Health department officials probably would have frowned on that. Maybe the alcohol killed any germs in leftover liquor, but such was not the case when many generations ago thrifty café owners padded profits by adding plate scrapings to soup and stew and by serving leftover entrees to unsuspecting diners.

We seldom throw food away at our house. Leftovers make up a major part of our menu. But that now out-of-date expression “the leavings” usually had a negative ring to it. Possibly because of the practices I just described to you.

I think it works that way at church, too. This week I nodded affirmation when I heard a pastor colleague apologizing because he’s never been comfortable using another preacher’s material. Neither have I.

We Christians share a centuries-old faith based on eternal truths, so the basic ideas we share are not new. And some of our best hymns and prayers come from the past. But this doesn’t mean that people who come to hear me preach should have to put up with leftovers.

Gene Shelburne is minister of the Anna Street Church of Christ, 2310 Anna St., Amarillo. Contact him at GeneShel@aol.com, or get his books and magazines at www.annastreetchurch.org. His column has run on the Faith page for three decades.