Jaime Membreno died 10 years ago after being electrocuted by a 1970s-era power line that was leaning dangerously close to the OK Corral Nightclub, where he was constructing scaffolding.

Engineering experts said the power line that killed Membreno is symptomatic of the challenges electric utilities across the country face, as decades-old infrastructure is failing at an accelerating rate. The policy used by utilities for years — to only fix lines when they break — is catching up with them, the experts said.

A jury awarded Membreno's family $9.3 million this summer in a wrongful death lawsuit that found Austin Energy partly responsible for Membreno's death, along with his employer, Luis Romero Construction; Saljar Inc., which runs OK Corral; and Membreno himself.

Joe McNair, a former Austin Energy employee, said in a court deposition that the city did not have a program to systematically inspect all power lines in 2009 and said the power line that killed Membreno was too close to the building he was working on.

Because the city lacked a systematic inspection protocol back then, the utility never knew the line was a hazard.

Austin Energy did inspect lines 10 years ago, but it did so after alerts from 311 calls or if workers, who were asked to keep an eye out for potentially problematic lines, flagged problems, city officials said in court depositions. The utility said its inspection policy has always met the standards set by the National Electrical Safety Code, a set of industry rules written by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers.

However, the national code simply requires that utilities have an inspection system. It does not say exactly what that system must entail, which the city of Austin and the plaintiff’s attorney, Dave Wenholz, fought over in the Membreno case.

Robert Hebner, director of the University of Texas Center for Electromechanics, told the American-Statesman that it is highly unusual for a utility to not inspect all of its lines on a regular basis, such as every five to 10 years. The lines under Austin Energy’s jurisdiction run thousands of miles, making regular inspections an arduous task, Hebner said. Power lines don’t need to be inspected every year, he said, but they should be checked at regular intervals, with the frequency depending on the line's age.

Today, the poles that hold city-owned distribution lines are given structural inspections on a rotating schedule by Smith Mountain Investments, which has inspected 150 million poles a year for the last five years, Austin Energy spokeswoman Jennifer Herber said. Citing security concerns, Herber said she could not say exactly how often each pole is inspected.

Inspectors test the poles’ integrity, looking for signs of physical damage and conducting a minor excavation to make sure poles are structurally sound below ground, too. Herber said these inspections are good for several years.

That system didn't exist a decade ago, leaving the line that electrocuted Membreno unchecked.

“Had they had an inspection program” that looks at all lines regularly, “they would know that the pole was leaning too close, but because they didn't, they never caught it until it's too late,” Wenholz said. “And this gentleman died.”

The city and Austin Energy said in a statement that safety is their No. 1 priority and said Austin Energy is an industry leader that not only follows but exceeds the requirements set by the National Electrical Safety Code.

“We strive to ensure that the work that we do is as safe as possible and we continuously identify, report and correct any unsafe conditions,” city spokesman David Green wrote. “The utility also seeks to improve the safety of their work and work environment by incorporating safety practices and requirements into work processes.”

Green also said Austin Energy has always been in compliance with the national code, but Wenholz and his expert, Forrest Smith, an electrical engineer for more than 40 years, argued that answering 311 concerns and having employees watch out for potentially problematic lines does not meet the standard intended by the code.

The city would not say why it did not have a systematic power line inspection system in 2009.

The Statesman asked CPS Energy, the municipal utility in San Antonio, what its inspection protocols are. However, a day after being initially contacted, spokesman Seamus Nelson said officials there spoke with Austin Energy to find out what was being reported on and decided they did not want to provide information for this article.

Pending state oversight

For decades, Austin Energy operated outside the realm of state oversight, almost exclusively accountable to the City Council. However, a bill passed during the legislative session earlier this year will bring it back under the purview of the state's Public Utility Commission, which regulates private energy companies, such as Oncor Electric Delivery and Gexa Energy.

When private companies let power lines deteriorate to the point of violating safety codes, the PUC can fine them $1,000 to $25,000 per offense, but it hasn’t had that kind of control over Austin Energy, PUC spokesman Andrew Barlow said.

Once House Bill 4150 goes into effect Sept. 1, Austin Energy will be required to send the PUC its inspection logs and other data, which will be posted on the commission’s website.

If the PUC ever notices “patterns of malfeasance,” it can approach Austin Energy, investigate and possibly fine the utility, Barlow said. However, he added that, as the law is still fairly new, the regulatory rules and processes for how that could happen have yet to be set in stone.

The law also includes a special provision that all instances of people being injured or killed, other than those working specifically on power lines, must be reported to the PUC, data that will be made available online.

Modernizing inspections

Some companies in Austin, including ATRIUS Industries, are now designing new systems to modernize infrastructure inspections.

One of several methods being studied for improving these systems would use drones to detect substandard infrastructure, including lines hanging too low, leaning poles or poles that are too close to buildings, ATRIUS CEO Jeff DeCoux said. Austin Energy could then send out workers to fix the line.

Austin is uniquely well suited to test the drone technology, because the utility controls the airspace above power lines, said DeCoux, who added that he hopes his technology can help find problems within electrical infrastructure long before it causes a problem.

“The age of this infrastructure is to the point that it has become more fragile. And in order to truly keep catastrophic things from happening,” utilities need to keep a closer watch, DeCoux said. “If you are able to properly assess it, then you can get the budget necessary to start repairing it and lead the curve on preventative maintenance.”

At UT, Hebner has spent several years looking into drone surveillance inspections, as well as placing sensors on power lines to detect outages or sparking. Hebner said such technology could be in use in places like Austin within the next few years.

“You're really talking about looking at these things daily rather than annually and then using big data analysis to determine whether or not you have a problem,” Hebner said. “We're looking at a big change. I think historically, we've done very well because almost nobody gets electrocuted. There's almost never a fire, but almost is not good enough. So, we're trying to go from almost never to never.”

These types of technology could prevent accidents like the one that killed Membreno, who died three weeks before his son of the same name was born.

Jaime Antonio Membreno Lopez, now 10, was awarded $2.43 million from Austin Energy. Judge Tim Sulak entered the verdict earlier this month, but it may be appealed, according to court documents.

Membreno’s former fiancée, Maria del Rosario Membreno Lopez, said in a statement that it has been difficult to explain to her son that, had there been better inspection measures, “his father would be alive.”

“I hope no other family has to go through a case like this, because it causes emotional pain that is hard to describe,” she said. “I hope Austin Energy becomes responsible in doing their job correctly, so that nobody has to go through the same thing we did. ... I hope Austin Energy designs a (better) system to inspect their light posts and electricity cables. This will avoid another innocent person, that was just working to support his family, to die.”