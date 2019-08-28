The Baptist Church of Smithville held its third annual Pinewood Derby Race on Friday, complete with a large three lane race track, timer and awards.

The full-day event was modeled after a similar event put on by the Boy Scouts and many churches across the country. Doug Byrom and C. Mark Clark proposed the idea to the church and developed it as a local youth activity.

The church purchased a three lane race track along with an official timer that clocks each individual race car lane and determines a winner during the event.

Byrom and Clark purchased race car blocks, cut them and sanded them prior to the event. Race participants, which include boys and girls ages 6-12, were each given a race car to paint and were encouraged to “be creative and design them to their liking,” event organizers said.

After the kids paint and decorate their cars, they are set aside to dry while everyone takes a break for lunch. Byrom and Clark then add wheels to each care and make sure they’re all race ready.

“Each race car weights exactly 5 ounces so that there is no unfair advantage in the competition,” organizers said.

Volunteers then set the cars on the track and they race down the track. Other volunteers write down the race results on giant boards so that the contestants and audience can keep tabs on the contest.

Though the event is held at First Baptist Church, it is open to all children. Initially, the derby started out as a boys-only event but it now is open to boys and girls.

The derby is one of several youth activities Byrom and Clark plan at the church with the help of volunteers, they said. Aside from keeping kids busy and away from TV screens and computer games, it provides a healthy outlet for recreation as well as a meal and an opportunity for friendly competition.

Several parents attended the derby with their kids and volunteered as well as provided hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, drinks and homemade desserts as part of the evening meal and for snacks during the day.

The derby winners this year were: Landon Peacock, first place; Kimberley Bolt, second place; Jaxon Williams, third place; and Brinkley Brueggman, Kid’s Choice Award winner.