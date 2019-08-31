The average Pflugerville homeowner could see a $84.48 increase in their property tax bill next year under a proposed maximum city tax rate set by the City Council on Tuesday.

The council set the maximum city tax rate for fiscal year 2020 at 50.56 cents per $100 property valuation, which is 0.69 cents more than the current tax rate.

Approximately 0.65 cents of the proposed rate increase is related to voter-approved bonds in November 2018 for road projects, including improvements to Kelly Lane, Colorado Sand Boulevard, East Pflugerville Parkway and Old Austin Hutto Road, city staff said. The remaining 0.04 cents are related to non-bond project costs.

"When it comes to the effect on citizens, it's an increase of $7.04 a month," said Mayor Victor Gonzales. "For what citizens will get in return and for the level of service we have to make Pflugerville a quality community, that is probably a minimal investment."

Approximately $40.80 of the increase will cover debt service, city staff said.

A Pflugerville resident with an average home value of $254,485 would pay approximately $1,286.67 in city property taxes. The average taxable value of a Pflugerville home this year is $242,000.

The tax rate helps fund a proposed $187 million fiscal year 2020 budget, which if passed in September will be $44 million more than the 2019 budget.

The budget focuses on long-term planning, including a city-wide comprehensive plan, downtown utilities inventory and location analysis, a American Disabilities Act transition plan including at some parks facilities, a traffic signal study and the second phase of a drainage master plan, according to the document.

The budget also focuses on transportation initiatives, such as design funds for several projects and additional funding for street repairs.

"I understand some residents are nervous about tax rate increases but the majority of that is what they voted for us to do," Gonzales said, adding that through city surveys, residents have indicated the need for infrastructure and transportation improvements. "We don't feel like we're doing anything the citizens didn't want us to do."

He also said through the budget the city is maintaining public safety standards, ongoing maintenance and addressing critical issues — such as the spread of zebra mussels at Lake Pflugerville — as they come up.

Several new positions are proposed, including a transportation senior planner, a code compliance officer, environmental specialist, senior engineer, parks operations technician and two patrol officers.

Approximately 34% of the budget focuses on police services, 19% on administrative services, 16% on public works, 16% on community services and 15% for development services, according to the document.

By setting the maximum tax rate at 50.45 cents, the council can only keep or lower that rate.

Gonzales emphasized that lowering the rate could mean reducing important services.

"I hope that we don't have to go into a process to have to reduce services because I think that would really hurt our citizens," he said.

Public hearings on the proposed tax rate are set for Sept. 10 and Sept. 17 at City Hall, 100 East Main St., Suite 500. The final adoption of the tax rate and budget is set for Sept. 24.