Season opener offers first look at Yost's hurry-up offense

With their team running a spread-passing offense for nearly two decades, Texas Tech fans are accustomed to watching a fact-paced attack.

New Tech coach Matt Wells and offensive coordinator David Yost would like to take it up a notch.

Wells makes his Tech debut when the Red Raiders host Montana State at 3 p.m. Saturday, and one aspect that bears watching is the pace at which Alan Bowman and company will play. In an era in which FBS coaches close most or all their practices, Tech's hurry-up offense has been talked about much more than it's actually been seen.

Wells said this week the Red Raiders were more prepared to run it than they were in the spring.

"We're so much faster than we were in the spring," he said. "I don't think we're where we need to be or where coach Yost wants us to be, but we have certainly made good progress and I think our guys are understanding what a weapon it can be for us at how fast you play."

Yost said at his introductory press conference in December that the Red Raiders are "going to try to go as fast as we can every snap."

Wells said how fast the offensive linemen are able to get up to the line and take their stances dictates how fast the offense can go. Senior tackle Travis Bruffy acknowledged he's still not comfortable with it.

"Every day in practice, it changes," Bruffy said, "so we're running from four (fast) tempo plays in a row to eight, nine, 10. ... I'll be comfortable when it works on Saturdays, but as of now, I can't tell you that. It's not necessarily a walk in the park quite yet."

Wells' and Yost's team last year at Utah State finished second in the FBS in scoring offense at 47.5 points per game, cracked 50 points seven times and scored 29 touchdowns in possessions of one minute or less.

Yost has said it doesn't make sense to force more pace than the personnel can handle.

"The first year we did this," he said, "we were about 40 percent (fast) tempo. Last year, we were about 60 percent tempo.

"What will we be this year? Well, that will be dependent on what our guys can handle and what are the best plays for them. So we kind of have some philosophical things that we will do, but everything else revolves around who you've got and how you can take advantage of that. It's way more about players than about plays."

The Red Raiders could have some margin for error opening against an FCS team. But Wells cautioned that Montana State is not just any FCS team. The Bobcats went 8-5 last year, advanced to the second round of the FCS playoffs and start this season ranked No. 15 in the coaches' poll.

Montana State coach Jeff Choate, in his first three seasons, has improved his team from 4-7 to 5-6 to last year's 8-5. Previously, he was an assistant at Utah State, Boise State, Washington State, Florida and Washington.

"He is, in our profession," Wells said, "one of the higher thought of special-teams coordinators in the country. A lot of people respect him and the work that he does in terms of special teams. Just being out west for the last eight years, Jeff's got a great reputation. They're very aggressive — very sound, but very aggressive."

Montana State's Troy Anderson rushed for more than 1,400 yards and passed for nearly 1,200 last year. But the Bobcats have moved their do-it-all player to linebacker this year and installed redshirt freshman Casey Bauman at quarterback.

They return another 1,000-yard rusher, their top three receivers and have a defense fortified by an array of transfers from FBS power-five conferences.

"It's a very, very good team that's coming in here," Wells said. "We'll have to be very well prepared."

Texas Tech vs. Montana State

WHEN: 3 p.m. Saturday.

WHERE: Jones AT&T Stadium

TV: Fox Sports Southwest

RADIO: 97.3 FM, 100.7 FM, 106.5 FM, 950 AM.

SATELLITE: Sirius 134, XM 199

LINE: Tech by 28

FORECAST: Mostly sunny. Temperature 92-93 during game. Wind south southeast at 9-11 mph. Chance of rain 15 percent.