Feds bust passenger at Detroit airport with bullet-proof vest, weapons cache at U.S. residence

DETROIT — An airline passenger who denied bringing any prohibited items into the United States didn’t get one foot outside Detroit Metro Airport after border agents took a closer look at his luggage: He was hauling body armor that led to an even bigger discovery.

Authorities said the man had a weapons cache at his metro Detroit residence, complete with high capacity magazines and “bump-stock” devices.

As a result, the government said, he was rerouted back to China on the next flight out, declared inadmissible to the U.S.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection disclosed this information in a news release Friday, in which it explained how CBP agents made the discovery, which happened on Aug. 18.

CBP did not provide the traveler’s name, age, residency or explain why he had a residence in the U.S. — only that he arrived at Detroit Metro Airport and wasn’t truthful when asked whether he had anything to declare that was prohibited.

According to CBP, when first encountered by airport agents, the passenger gave a negative declaration to carrying any prohibited items. But when CBP officers checked his luggage, they “discovered undeclared ballistic armor and other tactical apparel.”

Specifically, he was transporting a bullet proof vest, they said. That raised red flags and prompted the officers to obtain a search warrant, which led investigators to the man’s residence.

There, CBP officers discovered evidence that the traveler possessed “a significant cache of firearms and other regulated paraphernalia,” the CBP stated.

CBP officers determined the passenger was inadmissible to the United States and subsequently returned him to China. The case remains under investigation.

— Detroit Free Press

Illinois Republican Rep. John Shimkus not running for reelection in 2020

WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. John Shimkus will not run for a 13th term in his southeastern Illinois district, vacating what will likely remain a safe Republican seat in 2020.

Shimkus announced his decision Friday afternoon, saying he wanted to make his plans known as candidates begin to circulate petitions for office next week.

“Serving in Congress has been a blessing, but it has also been a sacrifice for my wife Karen, and our boys,” he said in a statement. “I regret the times I have been away from the four of them and thank them for their constant love and support.”

Shimkus is the ninth House Republican to announce plans not to run in 2020.

He had been raising money this year to run again, with total receipts of $257,000 in the quarter ending June 30 and nearly $1.2 million in his campaign account. During the same period, no Democrat reported any fundraising to oppose him, according to Federal Election Commission records.

First elected in 1996, Shimkus won a 12th term last fall by 42 points. President Donald Trump carried his 15th District by 46 points in 2016. Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates the race “Solid Republican.”

— CQ-Roll Call

Another North Carolina college student accused of making violent threat, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. — A college student is accused of making threats to his university, and it isn’t the first time it’s happened in North Carolina this week, officials say.

Campbell University says a student was arrested Thursday for “communicating threats.”

Willard McKiver, 18, was charged with “communicating a threat of mass violence on an educational property,” WRAL reports.

“This behavior was taken seriously, and the person who allegedly communicated these threats was quickly taken into custody,” the university posted on Facebook.

McKiver, who lives in Durham, is scheduled to appear in court Friday, jail records show.

The incident comes days after a High Point University freshman was found with two guns and ammunition in his dorm room, The News & Observer previously reported.

Paul Arnold Steber of Boston allegedly came to the North Carolina school because it was easier to get a gun in the state, WGHP reports.

Police say he had a “plan and timeline to kill people,” according to WFMY.

The High Point student had also watched footage of mass shootings, Assistant District Attorney Lori Wickline said, according to The Associated Press.

— The News & Observer (Raleigh, N.C.)