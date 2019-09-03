AUSTIN

Applications accepted

for ‘People’s Gallery 2020’

The city of Austin’s Cultural Arts Division of the Economic Development Department is accepting applications from Austin-area artists, galleries, museums and arts organizations through Oct. 17 for “The People’s Gallery 2020” exhibition.

The exhibition showcases local artists throughout the first three floors of Austin City Hall. Applications for the exhibition are being accepted for 2D and 3D artworks in any medium.

Eligibility extends to artists 18 years or older, who reside or work in one of the following Austin-area counties: Bastrop, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell, Hays, Travis or Williamson.

The department is hosting an additional call, titled “Install The Wall,” Artists will propose site-specific installations for display in the mayor’s second floor stairwell at Austin City Hall. The budget is $3,000 and will go towards insurance, materials, installation and deinstallation of the work.

Each applicant may submit up to five artworks, for free, for consideration. Applications must be submitted online. Both calls for artworks may be accessed at cityofaustin.submittable.com. Applicants can apply for either or both calls.

A selection panel of local arts professionals will review the submissions and recommend artworks for the 2020 exhibition, which will be on display at Austin City Hall from Feb. 28, 2020, through Jan. 1, 2021. This year’s selection panelists are exhibiting artists Meena Matocha, Dave McClinton and Kemi Yemi-Ese.

MANOR

Mental health workshop

to be offered Sunday

NAMI Central Texas, the local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, will offer a free workshop for people who have loved ones with a mental health diagnosis from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday.

The workshop will be at Swedish Lutheran Church, 12809 New Sweden Church Road.

The Family and Friends workshop will teach participants about diagnoses, treatment, recovery, communication strategies, crisis preparation and resources.

Registration is required at namicentraltx.org/familyworkshop.

PFLUGERVILLE

Pfurry Splash Party

Saturday at Mentzer Pool

Pfurry Splash Party will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Scott B. Mentzer Pool, 901 Old Austin Hutto Road.

The cost is $5 per dog, including two humans, and $3 per each additional human. Dogs must be current on distemper, parvovirus and parainfluenza vaccinations; spayed or neutered; and off-leash. Collars must be breakaway collars; no prong or choke collars allowed. Tennis and fetching balls will be the only toys permitted. Dogs should be used to water and life jackets are recommended for dogs who are not good swimmers. Dogs who have health conditions that may endanger them or others are not allowed.

Lifeguards will be on hand, but will only perform saves on distressed humans, not dogs. It is the owner's responsibility to assist their dog if he/she is distressed in the pool. No children ages 13 and younger without adult supervision.

For waivers: bit.ly/30bVMJq.

GEORGETOWN

K-9 Kerplunk on Saturday

at Recreation Center pool

The city of Georgetown Parks and Recreation Department will host K-9 Kerplunk from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the outdoor pool at the Georgetown Recreation Center, 1003 N. Austin Ave.

The entry fee is $5 per dog, and pet owners are free. Owners must provide a copy of each registered pet’s current vaccination records to gain entry. Only shot records will be accepted. Dogs must be accompanied by an adult, ages 18 years or older, at all times during the event.

For information: parks.georgetown.org/k-9-kerplunk.

EAST AUSTIN

'Godzilla' movie screened

at Community First Village

Mobile Loaves and Fishes will host a free outdoor movie screening of “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday at the Community Cinema and Amphitheater at Community First Village, 9301 Hog Eye Road.

Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets, flashlights and bug spray, and to dress in weather-appropriate clothes and wear closed-toe shoes. Food and drinks will be available for purchase with cards from the Community Grille. Dogs on leashes will be permitted.

The movie is rated PG-13 and is 132 minutes.

Donations of $5 will be accepted.

American-Statesman staff