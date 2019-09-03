Don Adams and Bill Archinal of Barnes Jewelry are making the final preparations to host September’s First Friday Art Walk at 5 p.m. Friday at their store, located at 100 Westgate Pkwy. W.

According to previous Globe-News reports, Barnes Jewelry invited artists who were displaced from the closure of Arts in the Sunset to display their work in the store, continuing the art walk tradition.

Archinal, the general manager of the store, said because they had some extra showroom space previously filled by giftware the store did not sell anymore, they thought it would be a great space to show artwork.

“Once the idea came up … the thought was, what if we did not do something?” he said. “Look at all the space we have that six months from now would still be empty.”

Over social media, Archinal contacted artist Mary Solomon about this opportunity. She said Barnes Jewelry is doing good work for the city by revitalizing the First Friday Art Walk events so soon after the Sunset center shut its doors.

“(They’re) doing this for the city, not only for the artists, but for the city,” she said. “When I was talking to Don Adams and Bill Archinal … their focus was not on what it would do for Barnes Jewelry at all. It was on what can we do for Amarillo to help give back to Amarillo what we are losing out there (at the Sunset gallery.)”

Archinal said the original plan was to have 12 artists showcase their work at Barnes Jewelry. But as time has gone on and more space within the store has been uncovered, more than 20 artists will showcase their work on Friday. The kind of art being shown ranges from paintings and photography to sculpture and pottery.

Owner Adams said while the store is limited on space, they had to be creative in where they put the art.

“We filled up the wall cases, and I looked at the three big dividers across the store and thought they could put paintings up there as well,” he said.

During Friday’s event, there will be a tent in front of the business, giving more space for artists to showcase their work, Adams said. The event will also feature food trucks, as well as other entertainment.

The artists who have work within the store have a six-month agreement with Barnes Jewelry to showcase their work. Archinal said some artists have already sold pieces since they have been there.

Solomon said she does not know how the public is going to respond to Friday’s event. But she hopes, because of it being more of a high traffic area near the Westgate Mall, that it will be successful.

“We are thrilled to be out there because they are happy to have us,” Solomon said. “They are wonderful to work with, and their focus is to give back, some, of what Amarillo is losing.”

Page Steed, a photographer whose work is on display at Barnes Jewelry, said having a business step up for the artists like Barnes Jewelry is important.

“It expresses to the artists that there are concerned citizens and businesses out there who appreciate the art community,” Steed said. “It is nice and generous of them to express their concern and take this step to support the local artists.”

Solomon said she hopes this is only the start of the resurgence of the First Friday Art Walk.

“It can build from this smaller scale,” she said. “Amarillo has more good artists than a lot of people know. It’s not just Amarillo, but the surrounding areas … It’s important that we get out there and our part of the country is shown in art.”