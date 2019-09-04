Texans should reduce their electricity use Thursday and Friday, when high temperatures are expected to generate a record-breaking demand for electricity, said officials with the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which manages the power grid for most of the state.

“When electricity demand and heat reach levels like we expect on Thursday and Friday, we ask Texans to consider taking a few steps to help keep power flowing for all of us," ERCOT chief executive Bill Magness said.

He urged consumers and businesses to reduce electricity use during those two days, especially between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Some areas of Texas are expected to see the highest temperatures experienced so far this summer. Temperatures are expected to exceed 100 degrees in all major Texas metropolitan areas through Saturday.

ERCOT set a record for September peak demand on Tuesday, when demand reached 68,546 megawatts between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. This is more than 1,500 megawatts higher than the previous September record set in 2016.

Steps to help reduce electricity use include:

Turning the thermostat up 2 to 3 degrees between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.Setting programmable thermostats to higher temperatures when no one is home.Using fans to feel 4 to 6 degrees cooler.Limiting use of large appliances (such as dishwashers, washers and dryer) to the morning or after 7 p.m.Using a microwave or slow cooker if you cook indoors from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.Closing window blinds and drapes during late afternoon.Shutting off pool pumps from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.