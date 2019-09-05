Here at your favorite daily newspaper in Austin, Texas, we love our readers. Now more than ever. I, for one, don’t know what I’d do without our readers. (Maybe get a real job?)

My Reader of the Week is Michael K. Smith, who was among those whose interest was piqued by my recent column about other places named Austin. I highlighted five, the Austins in Minnesota, Nevada, Indiana, Arkansas and Manitoba.

Smith, in proof that I’m not the only person around here with too much time on his hands, did some research and found a few more. Seems there also are things and places with Austin in their names in Alaska and Washington state.

And 1,067 others.

Let me explain. Better yet, let me let Smith explain.

“For your amusement, and possible future columns, I have attached a spreadsheet listing the 1,069 ‘Austin’ place names listed by the U.S. Geological Survey,” Smith told me in an amusing email I now am hereby using in a “future column” whose time has come.

1,069. Awesome, though that number requires some explaining.

First, how did Smith do this research? The answer, oddly, involves his interest in non-vertebrate paleontology. (I’m more of a fan of vertebrate paleontology. I’ve found that non-vertebrates, in general, don’t have much of a backbone.)

“I use the USGS website regularly as a volunteer at the Non-vertebrate Paleontology Laboratory on the UT Pickle Campus,” Smith told me. (And this is where those of you who are new to Austin can have your little laugh about the Pickle Campus. You think we get all those tasty pickle varieties without some Big State University research?)

“We are in the process of converting thousands of verbal descriptions of localities into GPS coordinates,” Smith said.

So, during a break from the Great Conversion, Smith entertained himself and now us by entering “Austin” into the USGS database of names of “geological features.” That’s where the list of 1,069 popped up, including bunches of schools (some right here in The Best Austin) and other stuff.

The list is superb. Highlights:

• Austin Boat Ramp in Barren County, Ky.;

• Austin Square Cambodian Baptist Church in Lynn, Mass.;

• Austin No. One Mine, Marquette County, Mich.;

• Austin No. Two Mine, Marquette County, Mich.;

• Austin No. 2 Dam, Phillips County, Mont.; and

• the apparently defunct Austin Female Seminary in DeKalb County, Ga.

Smith then did a little more slicing and dicing by limiting the search to “populated places” with names that begin with Austin.

“That reduced the hits to 58,” he reports. And when you sort out populated places with another word in their name (Austin Acres, Austin Corners, Austin Springs, etc.) we get down to 28, plus two (Idaho and South Dakota) listed as “historical."

Smith, not done yet, did some data analysis for us. Austin, Nev., has the highest elevation of all the Austins — 6,644 feet. Austin, Wash., has the lowest at 33 feet. FYI, our Austin is at listed at 489 feet.

More news you can’t use: Austin, Wash., is the northernmost and westernmost of all the Austins. And (yay us!) our Austin is the southernmost Austin, unless you count Austin Gardens Colonia down in Hidalgo County, which I do not. Easternmost Austin? Yep, Austin, R.I. Good for you for knowing that.

A caveat from Smith: “These exclude the places Austin Beach, Cove, Pass and Creek in Alaska."

The most common types of things with with Austin in the name, according to the Smithian data, include buildings, 192; schools, 161; churches, 99; and cemeteries, 78.

More from Smith’s soon-to-be-Nobel-nominated research: “There are no Austins of any sort in Hawaii. But 47 states have some kind of Austin. Thirty states have a 'populated place' with Austin in the name."

Yes, but none have our kind of Austin.

So there’s your report from this week’s Reader of the Week. Remember, you, too, could be Reader of the Week.*

(*Reader of the Week is not conferred every week. This newspaper makes no guarantee, express or implied, that the reader selected as Reader of the Week is actually the very best reader of that or any week. Decision of the judges is final. Ask your doctor if Reader of the Week is right for you. Side effects can include unjustified elevated sense of self-esteem, delusions of grandeur, hallucinations and a morbid urge to gamble naked while operating a chainsaw.)