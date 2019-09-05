Bastrop’s Downtown Business Alliance, along with a number of current downtown business owners, met last Thursday at Neighbor’s Kitchen and Yard for a reunion. Since it has been a while since the alliance has been active, some of you may not know how the organization came to be or why.

In 2005, several buildings on Main Street were empty and shoppers were not coming in droves. Debbie Denny, Jimmie Ann Vaughan, Elaine Solomon, Deb Valvo, Peggy Van Blaricom, Susan Nogues, and Susan Wendel got together to talk about what could be done to stem the tide of empty buildings.

Shortly after the call went out, and dozens of people showed up to join the effort to reinvigorate downtown. At times there was standing room only in Jimmie Ann’s real estate office. The alliance was born, and plans were made to bring Yesterfest from Fisherman’s Park to Main Street in close proximity to the businesses that were still open. But there was a problem. We needed insurance before we could sponsor an event on city streets, and we didn’t have money to buy it.

Then along came Martha Harris, who was a council member at the time, came to the rescue. She dedicated enough of her discretionary account through her employer, AT&T, to pay the alliance’s insurance. Susan Wendel, chamber of commerce president at the time, handled the transaction since the alliance was not yet a nonprofit. As they say, the rest is history.

In addition to Yesterfest, and with the help of major support from AT&T, First National Bank, Vitalogy, Ken Ladd, and others, we sponsored the Pet and Pal Parade, the Veterans Day Weekend Car Show, Halloweenfest, and the Christmas Celebration and Parade for many years. Those events brought 35,000 to 50,000 potential shoppers to downtown Bastrop annually.

The city supported the alliance by way of Hotel Occupancy Tax dollars, and it also applied for and received Texas Commission on the Arts grants. Events often began before sunrise when the show cars began arriving or when street vendors were directed to their marked spots on the street. Seldom did they wrap up before the sun went down, and all of the benches were back in storage and the streets were clean.

It was a lot of work, but it was a lot of fun. Friendships were forged that last to this day. The vast majority of the volunteers were, like me, not brick and mortar business owners. We just loved our downtown and wanted to help. However, the city’s direction changed, and the alliance did not receive the funding needed to continue long term.

I still miss walking the streets and shopping with the vendors, watching cowboy shoot outs, hearing great music, listening to story tellers, judging patriotic pet and pal costumes, visiting with shop owners, and so much more.

Happily, the Bastrop Area Cruisers Car Club has taken over the Veterans Day Weekend Car Show and is doing an outstanding job. I chaired the event for three years, and I know how many hours are spent planning and executing an event that regularly draws 12,000 people.

With different leadership at City Hall, it is my sincere hope that we will see the return of downtown events that will again bring thousands of potential shoppers to Main Street.

It’s football season

As I write this, I am at my daughter’s and son-in-law’s home in Southlake, near Dallas. I came here to spend Labor Day Weekend with them and their two sons, Tyler, 12, and Connor, 10.

Both of them are very good athletes. Tyler started his baseball “career” at age five with t-ball, and he is still playing. I’m proud to say he has played most of the infield positions, including pitcher, and is the starting short stop on his team. He swings a pretty mean bat, too.

Connor tried baseball for a while, but it really wasn’t his game. You see, this young man never wants to sit still. That’s why he figured football might fit him better. After playing flag football for a couple of years, he wanted to try tackle football. While his parents weren’t all together enthusiastic, they found a group of coaches who were more interested in teaching young men the skill and mechanics of the game, rather than win at all cost.

I got to meet them and their families this weekend, and I got to see Connor play two scrimmages during a fundraiser for youth football in the area. The venue wasn’t just any football field. They played at AT&T Stadium. Their field was only 40 yards long, but it was awesome.

We didn’t win, but Connor made our day when he sacked the opposing quarterback. After that, he usually had two offensive players blocking (and sometimes holding) him. But I won’t go there. Way to go Connor!

Speaking of football, by the time you read this, it will be just a few days before the LSU v UT football game. There will for sure be a lot of smack talk going on at work next week. I am completely confident that my Tigers will defeat the Longhorns handily, but if not, next week will be very long.

