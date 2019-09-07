NORTHEAST AUSTIN

Construction to start

on Norwood Transit Center

Capital Metro will break ground Monday on a new transit center in the Norwood Walmart parking lot, 1030 Norwood Park Blvd.

The bus stop will close for service Sunday, and the agency has created temporary bus stops for customers during the construction period.

With input and cooperation from Walmart, CapMetro is renovating and reconfiguring the bus stop at Norwood. The stop will feature bus bays allowing for layovers, and boarding and exiting on both sides of the island.

Improvements include more shelters and seating, shade protection, digital signage with real-time departure information and a security camera. Capital Metro conducted a customer survey to determine the priorities for those improvements.

The Norwood Transit Center will open in late 2019. Two temporary bus stops have been set up further down the road on Norwood Park Boulevard and directly across from the Goodwill, 1015 Norwood Park Blvd. Customers can also use the Rutherford stop on Rutherford Lane.

For information: capmetro.org/schedules; 512-474-1200.

SAN MARCOS

Disaster Recovery Program

unveils three new homes

The city of San Marcos Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery Program recently hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony and key presentation at 330 Ellis Street to mark the completion of three new homes built for residents affected by the 2015 floods.

The new homes were built during the second round of housing assistance funded by a $33,794,000 CDBG-DR grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The City Council approved a program that allowed vacant city-owned lots to be used to relocate families who were flooded. In total, the city has managed eight new home constructions and one home rehabilitation through this grant and partnership effort.

The city anticipates a third round of assistance that will serve seven more families who were affected by the floods.

TAYLOR

Fire Department hosts

Patriot Day observance

The Taylor Fire Department will host a Patriot Day observance at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The department will conduct a Memorial March along North Main Street starting at 7 p.m., with a Patriot Day program following at Heritage Square, 400 N. Main St.

The program will include an invocation and benediction by police Chaplain Jeff Ripple, welcoming remarks from Mayor Brandt Rydell and a tribute from Fire Chief Daniel Baum.

The "The Star Spangled Banner" will be performed by retired Fire Lt. Robert Whitmore. A silent tribute and 3 Volley Salute will be performed by the Police Department, with a ringing of the bell by the Taylor Honor Guard.

WEST LAKE HILLS

School district accepting

bond panel applications

The Eanes school district is accepting applications through Sept. 30 for its Bond Oversight Committee.

The committee will monitor the progress of bond projects authorized by school district voters on May 4, 2019, ensure transparency to enhance public confidence in the use of proceeds from the sale of those bonds, provide the board of trustees with recommendations for or against any change of scope for the adopt projects and provide regular reports to the board. The board may request that the members of the panel serve as a Bond Advisory Committee to help vet potential projects for a future bond program.

The committee consists of nine voting members, including the chairperson, and five alternate members. Alternate members attend all meetings and participate in discussion, but do not vote.

Committee members must reside in the school district; attend evening meetings as necessary; base decisions and recommendations on all objective information and relevant data, and not on any singular issue or personal viewpoints; and be prepared to commit up to three years to committee service.

To apply: bit.ly/2kd9Anv.

