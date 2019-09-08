25 years ago:

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - NASA cleared space shuttle Discovery for launch this week after resolving engine and other mechanical problems.

50 years ago:

At least 35 persons died violently in Texas the past weekend, a tabulation by the Associated Press shows. Of the total, 23 died in motor vehicle accidents, 6 were killed in shootings, 3 in plane crashes and others died in miscellaneous violence.

75 years ago:

CAIRO - Leftist forces in Greece, united in the liberation front, finally joined the Greek government-in-exile today after many months of differences.

100 years ago:

Mrs. J.A. Rix entertained the Bridge Club in her lovely home on West Broadway last Tuesday afternoon.