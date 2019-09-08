Missing shutout opportunity burns Red Raiders' new coach

Matt Wells sounded a little hoarse as he made his way into the team meeting room Saturday night, and it's too early for change-of-seasons allergies to be the reason.

Way past the time Texas Tech's 38-3 victory against Texas-El Paso was in the bag, the Red Raiders' new coach continued to operate with the volume turned up. Middle of the fourth quarter, Tech still had a shutout and Wells thought that was worth fighting for.

So what if it was 38-0, the backups in, the Miners marching. Seven plays into the thing, with a fourth-and-1 at the Tech 18, Wells called timeout in a huff.

"Yeah, we tried to dial it up at the very end," he said later. "I was trying to get a shutout. I don't know, I lose my voice. It's just verbal encouragement."

We heard way back when Wells was hired, this would be the case, but let's say the man is ... engaged. At times, animated.

Not that it's a cure-all for a program mired in a stretch of four sub-.500 records in five seasons. But the Wells sideline demeanor seems to run hotter than Kliff Kingsbury's did.

That's not a dig at Kliff, by the way. There's something to be said for keeping a cool head. Different coaches can win with different styles.

But the new guy's fun to watch.

Second quarter, UTEP with a third-and-6 and Brandon Jones connected on a pass to the sideline with wide receiver Jacob Cowing, who scooped it right around the point to be gained for the first down. Except he didn't scoop it cleanly.

As the guys in the replay booth took a look, Wells was out on the hashmarks pointing at the Jones Stadium videoboard, juggling an imaginary football.

"You're watching me close," he said.

Well, that was hard to miss, Matt. So is his passion. From an in-game awareness standpoint, not much gets past him. That's the word.

After Wells called that timeout with eight minutes and change left, UTEP got the first down on the next play and eventually dodged the shutout with a field goal.

It was not for disinterest on the part of Wells or, for that matter, Keith Patterson. The Red Raiders' defensive coordinator was more than a little into it all the way to the end, too, trying to keep that zero up there on the Double T scoreboard.

"It was really intense," cornerback Zech McPhearson said. "It was almost like we were in double OT. That's the mindset we had: Keep playing hard and keeping our foot on their neck."

That's the kind of thing Kirby Hocutt wants to see and hear. The Tech AD is paying Wells $2.8 million this year, counting on him to morph the program into one that plays strong offense, defense and special teams.

As Hocutt told me in August, "We've been so heavily weighted on the offensive side of the ball, and we've seen the results that that's gotten us."

As the Red Raiders sank in the Big 12 standings the past few years, Tech fans sometimes chafed at the restraint they saw from Kliff, as nice and as first-class a man as you'll find.

Restraint's probably not what they're going to see from this new regime.

The previous Saturday, in the Red Raiders' season opener, heat became a story line, a natural offshoot of playing football in the middle of an August afternoon.

Seven days later, most of the heat emanated from the home sideline.