Mother nature played a factor during the 10th annual Up in The Air for Family Care event Saturday evening at the Starlight Ranch after other weekend festivities occurred as planned.

Because Saturday's winds clocked in at nearly 15 mph, the numerous hot air balloonists from around the country only got the chance to bring out their baskets and shoot fire up into the air.

Despite the weather, the balloonists and crowd were all at the Starlight Ranch in support of the Family Care Foundation.

Foundation chairman David Jones said the nonprofit focuses on gap medical care in the Panhandle region.

“What I mean by that is that if there is a financial need and something has come up … you may not have the financial resources to access that,” Jones said. “(We are for someone) who finds themselves in a situation and they need help and don’t financially have the resources."

The foundation funds everything from eyeglasses to the construction of wheelchair ramps as well as dental work. Michael Glen, a 10-year veteran balloonist at the event from Roswell, New Mexico, said what the foundation does is help provide when insurance stops.

“The foundation is meeting the needs of people with disabilities like mine or any kind of hospital needs that gap in-between,” Glen said.

Glen is the first paraplegic hot air balloonist to get his license from the Federal Aviation Administration. He said after his accident in 1996 left him paralyzed from the waist down, he was lucky to have a community behind him to help provide those additional medical costs. But it is important for Glen to support an organization that helps provide those services for the Panhandle.

“For me, the neatest thing is that I know the money is going back to a really good charity in the local area that does a lot that no one knows about,” he said.

As part of the weekend’s festivities, balloonists went out to area schools Friday and Saturday morning, where they were able to inflate and fly their hot air balloons. Jones said it gives the foundation the chance to reach new people and spread their message.

That contact with the students at area schools helped the balloon rally start 10 years ago, Jones said, helping the first-ever rally in Amarillo have more than 2,500 people attend at the Don Harrington Discovery Center.

Over the time he has spent coming to the event, Glen has spoken to many students around the Amarillo area about his story and the importance of seatbelt safety, a factor that contributed to his accident, as well as the importance of going after your dreams.

“I have been fortunate to speak with about 15,000 school kids around Amarillo over the 10 years,” Glen said.

As the event has grown over the years, it has moved from the Discovery Center to the Starlight Ranch. Jones said he hopes the event grows even more in the future, eventually having 20-25 hot air balloons participating.

Glen said he will always have a childlike attitude toward hot air balloons.

“We all turn into little kids,” he said. “I have been around balloons my whole life, 44 years, and I still turn into that 10- or 12-year-old boy, looking at balloons wide-eyed open. I have thousands and thousands and thousands of hot air balloon pictures on my phone, and I take them every single time.”

Glen said he loves coming to Amarillo to fly his balloons. But the wind factor makes it hard.

“It’s a challenging place to fly, being known for their wind,” Glen said. “Unfortunately, we are suckers to the wind. Mother nature sometimes wins.”