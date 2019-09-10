Austin school board members peppered administrators on Monday night with questions about a multiyear administrative proposal that includes shuttering 12 schools.

In the first public discussion since the district released the plan last week, some trustees raised concerns about the number of closures and consolidations in areas with large concentrations of low-income students, and others praised plans that would give those students more access to sought-after magnet programs.

Under the proposals, the district is not only launching a series of new programs in historically underserved school communities, but it's also placing more experienced teachers in schools facing large low-income populations and high teacher turnover, and moving more than 10,000 students into modernized campuses. But the plan also calls for closing 10 elementary and two middle schools.

"We want to get as many students in new learning spaces as fast as we can," Superintendent Paul Cruz said. "There are some hard decisions we're facing, but we're all trying to do the right thing."

Trustee Jayme Mathias questioned why the plan lacked major changes to school boundaries and the district's transfer policy, as well as why some small schools were considered inefficient in East Austin but not in other areas — specifically pointing to Zilker and Barton Hills elementary schools, which serve only a few low-income children.

"In the words of one District 2 (southeast) parent, we’re throwing a lot of bones here and I'm not sure throwing bones is being bold," Mathias said.

Of the 12 schools proposed for closure, the majority of the enrollment at all but three is made up of low-income students, and students of color are the majority in all but one.

"I want to reiterate the concern," Trustee Ann Teich said. "I thought we had decided as a board that we’re not going to try to overly impact ... schools with low-income students, and yet we are. I think we need to look at more schools west of (Interstate) 35."

The region east of the interstate historically has been home to greater percentages of low-income black and Latino students than the city overall.

Trustee Yasmin Wagner said she didn't want to lose sight of the number of students who will be moved out of outdated campuses and into new, modernized facilities with flexible learning spaces, like Menchaca Elementary, which debuts in January.

“In looking at this plan, by my count, we would have eight new spaces like Menchaca east of (Interstate) 35,” she said. “That makes me happy to see that we are investing in those communities in a way that they haven’t been before.”

But the proposal continued to foster doubts among families faced with campus closures. Some parents and employees said they didn't know their schools were on the chopping block until the proposal came out and worried they wouldn't have enough time to give input.

About three dozen parents showed up at Monday night's meeting, with several from Pease Elementary, one of the campuses slated to be shuttered in the plan. The board meeting was dubbed an information session, so trustees did not take public comment, which riled some of the attendees. A few responded to the board discussions via social media.

A series of community input sessions, scheduled Sept. 23 to Oct. 12, is intended to shape details in the plan before the school board adopts it in mid-November. But several parents said that wasn't enough time.

"The process is flawed. AISD is failing students and families," Pease parent Rose Guajardo said. "Students, teachers and families are a community. We support each other and all the children who go there. We hear buzz words, ‘21st century,’ but what about a community? We are diverse; we choose to be involved parents. How can there not be a value attached to engagement? A child’s success is linked to the involvement.”