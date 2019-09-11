The newest justice on the Texas Supreme Court was sworn in by Gov. Greg Abbott during a brief ceremony Wednesday.

Jane Bland, who served on the Houston-based 1st Court of Appeals for 15 years until she lost her reelection bid last November, took the oath of office in the Supreme Court's courtroom near the Capitol.

"I have an abiding joy for this work, joined as I am by wonderful judges and lawyers," Bland told a standing-room-only audience after formally joining the court. "I remain always impressed by what you do in our courts and for your clients."

In the same ceremony, Jeff Brown, the justice Bland replaced on the state's highest civil court, took the oath of office to become a federal district judge in Galveston.

Nominated by President Donald Trump earlier this year, Brown was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on July 31 on a largely party-line vote but opted to delay taking the federal bench to finish the state court's term, which ended Aug. 31.

"This is obviously bittersweet," Brown said after changing his title from justice to judge. "Serving here was a dream come true."

Bland will serve the remainder of Brown's six-year term, which expires at the end of 2020, and is expected to seek a full term in the 2020 election.

A judge for more than 20 years, Bland was appointed by then-Gov. George W. Bush to be a Harris County state district judge in 1997 and by then-Gov. Rick Perry to the 1st Court of Appeals in 2003.

Bland wrote more than 1,200 signed opinions for the appeals court before a Democratic sweep of Harris County judicial offices in 2018 ended her tenure. She then joined the Houston office of Vinson & Elkins as a partner focusing on civil appeals and litigation.