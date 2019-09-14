SOUTH AUSTIN

Liz Carpenter Fountain

to close Monday for repairs

The Liz Carpenter Fountain, 1000 Barton Springs Road, will be closed Monday through December for repairs and restoration.

The scope of work is focused on making electrical improvements and replacing fountain spray nozzles. The fountain is expected to reopen in January with the opening of Alliance Children’s Garden.

NORTHEAST AUSTIN

Update to be given

on Walnut Creek Trail

The Urban Trails Program will provide a project update on the Northern Walnut Creek Trail Section 3 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Gustavo “Gus” L. Garcia Recreation Center, 1201 E Rundberg Lane.

The 8-mile section will connect the Northern Walnut Creek Trail at Interstate 35 to Southern Walnut Creek Trail and is one of two 2016 Mobility Bond projects within the Walnut Creek Trail System.

The meeting includes a short presentation and an open house discussion with the project team where community members can ask questions.

TRAVIS COUNTY

Central Texas Refuse

to replace older carts

Central Texas Refuse is in the process of replacing all older-style garbage carts.

The company, which serves Austin and Travis County, will carry off the old cart and leave a new one in its place. This is an automatic service for older-style carts only and nothing is required from the resident. The process should be completed by the end of September.

For information: 512-255-7871; customerservice@bcmud.org.

AUSTIN

Austin Yes raises $47,000

for elementary students

Austin Yes, a nonprofit group that distributes free school supplies to students in South Texas, raised a total of $46,825 for Title 1 elementary school students in Austin.

The funds were a result of the group’s annual Drive Away for Education Truck Raffle, where participants purchase a raffle ticket for the chance to win a new vehicle.

The raffle closed Aug. 11 and sold 741 tickets. The winner was selected and received a 2019 Ford F-150 XL truck courtesy of this year’s sponsor, Thomas J. Henry, during an Aug. 15 drawing.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

Tickets available for CASA's

playhouse raffle Sept. 30

The Court Appointed Special Advocates of Williamson County recently opened its Casas for CASA playhouse raffle.

Tickets cost $5 each, five for $20 or 35 for $125 and may be purchased at bit.ly/casasforcasa. The drawing will take place at noon Sept. 30 via a Facebook Live event from the CASA Wilco Facebook page. The playhouse delivery location must be within a 50-mile radius of CASA Georgetown.

GEORGETOWN

Fall Y’all shopping

fundraiser set Sept. 21

Second Helping, 3700 Williams Drive, will host a Fall Y’all shopping event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 21.

Items available for purchase will include autumn décor, vintage linens and quilts, primitive pieces, fall foliage, seasonal finds and gifts. Cider, cookies and drawings will be offered.

Second Helping is a thrift store run by the Caring Place, a local nonprofit.

BUDA

Expect delays at intersection

due to traffic light installation

A new traffic signal at Loop/Sequoyah and Main streets is being added as part of the Main Street Improvements between Cabela's Drive and Railroad Street.

Residents should expect delays at Loop and Main streets as crews install the traffic lights. They are expected to be in operation within the next few weeks.

SMITHVILLE

Master Naturalist dinner,

program set for Monday

The Lost Pines Master Naturalist free monthly dinner, presentation and chapter business meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Monday at the Buescher State Park Recreation Hall, 100 Park Road 1E.

The featured speaker will be Bill Wren, recipient of the Hoag/Robinson Award from the International Dark-Sky Association. A potluck dinner will begin at 6 p.m., and the presentation will begin at 7:30 p.m.

American-Statesman staff