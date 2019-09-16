SOUTH AUSTIN

Barton Springs University

takes place all day Tuesday

Barton Springs University will host over 900 high school students from local schools along with college students and the general public for a full day of outdoor learning and fun Tuesday at Barton Springs Pool, 2131 William Barton Dr.

The event is free and features learning sessions with scientists, water policy experts and professionals; snorkeling tours; hands-on activities; an interactive community fair and more from 9:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., with free yoga at 4 p.m. and the final keynote at 5:30 p.m.

The morning keynote is at 9:30 a.m. on the south hill of the pool, with Jay Banner, director of the University of Texas' Environmental Science Institute, who will speak on climate change and the effects of urbanization on Central Texas' karst water resources.

For more information, BartonSpringsUniversity.org.

CENTRAL TEXAS

Veterans organization

gives grants to 7 groups

The Texas Veterans Commission’s Fund for Veterans’ Assistance has awarded grants to seven organizations for providing services to over 1,450 Austin and Central Texas-area veterans.

Grant recipients include Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary Inc., receiving a $30,000 General Assistance Grant for Family Services serving 48 veterans; Texas National Guard Family Support Foundation, receiving a $30,000 Veterans Mental Health Grant for Clinical Counseling Services serving 23 veterans, dependents and surviving spouses; Comfort Crew for Military Kids, receiving a $100,000 General Assistance Grant for Family Services serving 750 veterans; Operation Finally Home, receiving a $250,000 Housing 4 Texas Heroes Grant for Home Modification Assistance serving 15 veterans and surviving spouses; Baylor Scott & White, receiving a $500,000 Veterans Mental Health for Supportive Services serving 200 veterans, dependents and surviving spouses; Honor Veterans Now DBA Meals For Vets, receiving a $500,000 General Assistance Grant for Supportive Services serving 400 veterans; and Houston Methodist Hospital, receiving a $500,000 Veterans Mental Health Grant for Clinical Counseling Services serving 21 veterans.

FVA grants are awarded to nonprofit groups and government agencies for specific services they provide veterans and their families. The grants support services for veterans such as housing, food, financial aid, clinical counseling and job skills training.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

Tax assessor offices

to be closed one day

The Williamson County tax assessor-collector’s offices will be closed Tuesday through Thursday on a rotating schedule for training.

The Round Rock office, 1801 E. Old Settlers Blvd., will be closed Tuesday; the Georgetown office, 904 S. Main St., will be closed Wednesday; and the Cedar Park office, 350 Discovery Blvd., and Taylor office, 412 Vance St., will be closed Thursday.

For more information: 512-943-1601; wilco.org/tax.

BASTROP

Learn about ratites

(flightless birds) Thursday

The Pines and Prairies Land Trust will host the free “Fall Nature Class — Ratites“ from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at the Lost Pines Nature Trails, 375 Riverside Drive.

The program will feature a short presentation on the flightless birds, followed by a hands-on activity and a hike. Attendees are encouraged to bring a water bottle and closed-toe shoes.

The class is geared to children ages 5-11, but all ages can attend.

To register: bit.ly/2lLPAc1.

American-Statesman staff