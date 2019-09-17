A swimmer whose body was pulled from Lake Travis on Saturday has been identified as 22-year-old Akeem Albert Cameron of Fort Bragg, N.C., the Travis County sheriff's office said Tuesday.

A 911 call around 1:15 p.m. reported that Cameron was having trouble staying above water in the Thurman Cove area of Lake Travis before he disappeared, the sheriff's office said.

Multiple agencies, including the Pedernales Fire Department, Lake Travis Fire & Rescue, Austin-Travis County EMS and STAR Flight joined deputies in the response.

"Detectives are investigating the incident and an investigation into the cause and manner of death is being conducted by the Travis County medical examiner’s office," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Three people have died in Lake Travis so far this year, including John Petrone, who died June 17 after vanishing in the Rough Hollow area, and Sebastian Medina-Page, who died Feb. 21 in the Hurst Creek Arm area while making repairs at a private residence, authorities said.