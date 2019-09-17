Lake Travis High School students were allowed to return to class after an evacuation of the campus Tuesday morning.

The high school was evacuated just before 8:30 a.m. after a smell of gas was discovered to be coming from the science hall. The Lake Travis Fire Rescue crew is investigating the odor.

The main campus and annex were evacuated as a precaution and have been cleared for re-entry for the first period bell at 8:50 a.m.

The science wing remains closed. Students with classes in the building have been redirected to the performing arts center.

This story is developing; check back for updates.

