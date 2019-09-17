Literary classics like Of Mice and Men, I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings and The Outsiders are among the thousands of titles banned or challenged in libraries across the country.

Tarleton State University’s Dick Smith Library on the Stephenville campus and the Rickett Library in Fort Worth will highlight these and other titles in concert with national Banned and Challenged Books Week, Sept. 22-28.

“Censorship Leaves Us in the Dark; Keep the Light On” is the theme of this year’s event.

“Read-Outs” take place Thursday, Sept. 26, at both locations, allowing participants to read five-minute excerpts from personal favorites that have drawn criticism. About 40 readers signed up at each location last year.

Volunteer readers can register at https://trltn.info/brabln.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Stephenville.

Everyone is invited. Participants receive free snacks, bottled water and library themed rubber ducks.

Kym Schow, manager of Global Learning and Outreach for Tarleton Libraries, says Banned Books Week highlights attempts to censor literature.

“Our Banned Books Read-Out is my favorite library event of the year,” she said. “Many of our readers choose to read banned or challenged books they feel personally connected to, which demonstrates the importance of access to these. We also get to start conversations with students who are less familiar with censorship, and it’s amazing to see how passionate they become in such a short time.”