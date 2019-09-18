LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a Texas man has been arrested for allegedly threatening mass shootings at three Las Vegas hospitals.

Las Vegas Metro Police say 33-year-old Nicholas Encinias is jailed on $500,000 bond on suspicion of making terroristic threats.

It was unclear Tuesday if he has a lawyer.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports a Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center nurse notified police Aug. 30 to report a call from a man who said "a lot of people were going to die" when he came to town the following week.

The man allegedly planned to shoot up hospitals that had treated him poorly when he lived in Las Vegas a year ago.

Police used phone records to identify the man as Encinias. He was living in Austin when he was arrested Sept. 4.

