While the Eanes school district earned all A’s from the state on its preliminary “report card” for the last school year, surpassing other Central Texas districts, district leaders are more concerned about helping students who struggle.

The Texas Education Agency reviews the progress of public schools statewide, grading schools on an A-F rating system for student achievement, school progress and closing the performance gap.

The Eanes district’s overall score was a 96. Some of its schools also earned special distinctions — 22 in all, one more than last year.

“Personally, I don’t get caught up by the numbers, because it’s not about the numbers, it’s about the students,” said Todd Washburn, associate superintendent, told Eanes trustees during a school board meeting last week. “We’re not excited about a 95, 96 or 97. We’re concerned about what we do about those kids who aren’t meeting that standard, and how do we reach those kiddos?”

Student support teams comprised of principals, assistant principals, counselors and teachers look at data to see which students are not meeting the standard or have gaps in certain skills. Once their needs are identified, they’re put in smaller groups to receive the extra attention they need from campus support specialists who provide focused instruction time. Washburn said these interventions begin as soon as these students are identified.

Student achievement scores were based on three criteria: achievement on the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness tests, college, career and military readiness and graduation rates. Eanes scored a 96. This measures how much students know and have learned throughout the year.

School progress was judged by academic readiness. How did students improve on the STAAR test compared to previous years? Did their performance grow? When Eanes’ performance was measured with 13 other comparable districts, it earned a score of 91.

The last category assessed was closing the gaps. Eanes scored a 96 because district students performed above state targets in grade level performance, academic growth, English language proficiency and student achievement. The data provides a snapshot of how well different populations of students are performing districtwide.

When comparing Eanes’ overall performance with 13 similar districts, Eanes ranked fourth, behind Highland Park, Carroll and Lovejoy.

Financial Integrity was also rated by the Texas Education Agency, and Eanes earned an A in this category with a 94.

All district schools earned distinctions, in the following categories:

• Being in the top 25% of student progress

• Being in the top 25% for closing the gaps

• Academic achievement in reading and language arts

• Academic achievement in math

• Academic achievement in science

• Academic achievement in social studies

• Postsecondary readiness

Westlake High School and Forest Trail Elementary each earned six distinctions. Hill Country Middle School earned five. West Ridge Middle School earned two, and Barton Creek, Bridge Point, Cedar Creek and Eanes Elementaries each earned distinctions for closing performance gaps.

Each Eanes campus was compared to 40 other Texas campuses with similar demographics.

“Some of our schools are competing against each other,” Washburn said.

He noted that attendance rates are also considered in the rankings.

“What happens to hurt us a little bit is we don’t qualify in the top quartile for attendance,” Washburn said. “But, we also know that a lot of our parents are taking their children on very enriching experiences too.”

Trustee Heather Sheffield said she thinks it’s important that the district is not emphasizing the STAAR test results.

“There’s been proof lately that there’s a direct correlation between poverty and the STAAR and how it’s based on the socioeconomics of children,” she said. “So I think our kids are always going to do fine on the tests. So it’s autopsy data that really doesn’t matter.”

Sheffield added that she hopes teachers aren’t sending home STAAR packets or focusing on test preparation and instead are focusing on teaching students Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills.

“I think that is happening, and that’s why our kids are doing so well — because our teachers are amazing,” she said. “And I’m so thankful for them every day.”