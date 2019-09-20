Tascosa teacher Alyssa Wilson has found herself in some exclusive company thanks to her being one of 50 teachers across the nation to be named an American Geographical Society (AGS) fellow for the 2019-20 academic year.

Wilson is a third-year AP Human Geography teacher. The fellowship, according to our story earlier this week, is a year-long professional development program that provides teachers across the country with an opportunity to implement open-source mapping into classrooms.

As a result of the fellowship, she will learn about open-source mapping, a discipline that offers students the chance to use GPS and satellites to map certain parts of the world on their own. So far, Wilson is not implementing the concept in her class, but has several students testing it.

She believes open-source mapping could become an important part of geography instruction in the future, chiefly because of its reliance upon spatial principles that have been lost through the years.

“We connect things spatially,” Wilson, a West Texas A&M graduate who heard about the fellowship from a former professor, said in our story. “They just have lost that. With the access to your phones all the time, you can just look up a picture of something instead of going out and exploring and seeing it. A lot of those spatial skills have disappeared.”

As a result of the fellowship, Wilson will get the opportunity to travel to New York City in November and attend the AGS Fall 2019 Symposium with a theme of “Geography 2050: Borders and a Borderless World.” During the conference, she will meet with and learn from the other 49 teachers who received fellowships.

The symposium will be an environment where teachers can collaborate, learn best practices and embrace new learnings and methods, which they can take back to their classrooms and share with students. Wilson said open-source mapping has great potential as far as implementation as Tascosa, and the chance to work with other talented teachers will be a great benefit.

“If it works out well, it would be something that I think kids would be interested in doing, making it a real thing that they can see instead of just something that is far away that we don’t get to consider,” she said in our story.

The AP Human Geography class is one typically taken by freshmen and one that helps provide an educational foundation for future classes. Wilson believes the curriculum offers students real-world knowledge – especially at a time when topics like Brexit, immigration and wall-building are consistently in the news. The course helps young people become better citizens and better students.

“This class teaches students how to study,” she said. “It’s their first taste of AP. I am their first foray into the AP world when they get to high school. It gives them the skills that they need to succeed in college.”

This recognition is indicative of the highly talented teachers who populate the Amarillo Independent School District and help transform the lives of young people through their passion for kids and sharing knowledge. We salute Alyssa Wilson on her being included among this exclusive list of gifted educators and look forward to seeing the impact the fellowship has upon her – and her Tascosa students.