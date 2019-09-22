Like many families with children, the front entryway to our home includes photo montages of our kids when they were much younger. Each went through something of a “western” phase, and, capitalizing on the moment, we arranged to have their photos taken in western wear with hints of fall all around them.

The pictures are quite good, not just because I’m partial to our kids, but also because they were taken by my longtime newsroom colleague Ray Westbrook.

For those who might have missed the news late last week, Ray, a fixture in this newsroom for almost 60 years, passed away at age 83. Ray was a gentleman and also a gentle man. He was the consummate professional, soft-spoken, well-dressed, prompt, courteous and considerate. He also had the rare gift of being able to handle any type of story, handle it well and treat it with a sense of sanctity that is often lacking today.

He put the “old” in old school, and that is meant as a sincere compliment. Obviously, I worked with Ray during my first tour of duty here – he’d already been in our newsroom for more than 20 years when I started back in 1981.

But I got to know Ray even better during the 12-year interlude in my newspaper career. For as long as I can remember, Ray covered the MLK Commemorative Council’s annual celebration, writing features and letting people know when events were scheduled. I served on the council for a while, and we were always happy to know he was covering the event. In fact, we recognized his service with a thank-you plaque one year.

In later years, when I had fairly visible roles with the Lubbock Area United Way, it would be Ray coming by during an event with his recorder and notepad, asking, “Time for a comment?” Who could say no to Ray?

When I saw Ray in the community, he was one of a handful of people I've referred to with the moniker “Living Legend.” There was something about a journalist who had been in the newsroom the day of the JFK assassination. And there was something about a person who devoted more than a half-century to this craft.

As far as I can tell, Ray was the longest-tenured employee in the history of the A-J. Only former Editor Jay Harris, also with more than 50 years of service, was in the same ballpark. Think about that for a moment. These days, people who spend five or 10 years at one company are saluted for their “long-term loyalty.” That would have barely been a blip on the radar for Ray.

By the way, I used to address the late Jack Dale, voice of Red Raider athletics, the same way, and that’s how I address T.J. Patterson, the former longtime city councilman. These are, in my mind, community legends. They were dedicated to their cause and lived their lives in a way that was attractive.

There was nothing flashy or showy about Ray Westbrook. He just showed up in this newsroom day after day, handled whatever curveballs life might throw him (and we’re all thrown a few of those), and never let it look like it bothered him. Even back on the February day in this newsroom, which would turn out to be his last as a result of a workforce reduction, Ray was the kind of class act a lot of us could only hope to be.

When one of my colleagues here let me know about Ray's passing, I was saddened. First, for his family and their loss. Grief is never easy, and so his family has been in my prayers. Then, in the days since, I’ve seen many of my former newsroom friends talk about what Ray meant to them with personal accounts of his kindness and sweet disposition, and I’ve heard from others in the community about how the words he wrote touched their lives. His is an enviable legacy, a loss that leaves a void in the community, and voids are never truly filled.

Back to those entryway pictures. Ray, who also had a knack for photography, showed up right on time, asked a few questions about our expectations and then went to work. The result, of course, are treasured family memories. In the ensuing years, every time my wife or I look at those pictures, we smile.

Today, I smile because of the impact Ray Westbrook had on people. He will be remembered for many things, but maybe most of all for the wonderful word portraits he painted of local veterans and their inspiring stories. These were immensely popular because Ray was able to convince people to trust him with their words. This is a fundamental of the business.

And then he would take care of the rest.

These days, the world is full of self-promoters who want to make sure the world knows them. They call attention to themselves and the things they do. In too many cases, this over-the-top showmanship is rewarded with fawning attention of the masses.

At the other end of the spectrum are people like Ray Westbrook, who understand that life really isn’t about them. They are servants to others, more interested in others and in a humble, unassuming way actually become someone worth imitating.

There is no doubt in my mind that the Avalanche-Journal and Lubbock are better off for Ray Westbrook having crossed our collective path and quietly brightened our day. I’m thankful for the memories he created for our family – and for so many others. Ray accomplished the one thing every journalist gets in this business for – making a difference.

Doug Hensley in associate regional editor and director of commentary for The Avalanche-Journal.