This past Thursday, well, let’s just say that things are starting to get real.

Texas Tech University officials hosted the latest in a series of most important moments just a few short days ago with a groundbreaking ceremony for the institution’s much-anticipated and much-celebrated school of veterinary medicine. The event took place on the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Amarillo campus.

It is difficult to overstate the significance of what the vet school means to Tech and the people of West Texas and beyond. Never mind that it will become only the second school of veterinary medicine in the state and the first in 100 years. Never mind that it will be placed in the heart of cattle county. Never mind, even, the political jousting that took place along the way.

This is an achievement in collaboration, a testimony to what happens when the people of West Texas put their hearts and heads together on an innovative collective vision that will change the trajectory of a region for generations to come.

Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec hit it on the head:

“This is indeed a time to celebrate a historical achievement that really results from the cooperation and leadership that captures the synergies of education, city and state government, industry and individuals of exceptional vision and generosity,” he said in our story.

Over the months to come, the academic building will take shape on the north side of the existing TTUHSC campus and will be called the School of Veterinary Medicine Amarillo Campus. Plans call for the school to open for the fall 2021 semester with anticipated enrollment of 60 students.

“This is a great example of who West Texans are and what they can do,” Schovanec said. “This will be the first school of veterinary medicine in Texas in 100 years and the first veterinary school established by a public institution in nearly four decades.”

At some point in the future, there’s a great book to be written about Tech’s years-long quest for a vet school. The institution’s blueprint to move the project from idea to reality will make an excellent case study in future years. To their credit, Tech officials never took their eyes off the end in mind, focusing solely on what a vet school would mean for this region and beyond.

There was never a thought about competition with the Texas A&M vet school, considered among the best in the country, only singular attention on what would be best for Tech and its considerable West Texas footprint. The hope here is one day the two institutions will find ways and means to work together on vet-related initiatives in the best interest of the state.

Likewise, the West Texas legislative delegation, including lawmakers from beyond Lubbock and Amarillo, deftly stayed the course, building consensus while making sure colleagues understood the vet school was their collective priority. The same is true of local elected officials. Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson was instrumental in keeping the project front and center, particularly during a Texas Tech University System leadership change.

“Celebrations are so important, and we’re celebrating something that many people, for many years, said would not happen,” Nelson said in our story. “But it did. This vet school effort has required a community of people not bound by the geography of one city, one county or even the West Texas region. It’s proven by all of you other Texans and fellow ag supporters who are with us today – it’s a community that would work together.”

And the support of Amarillo in terms of real financial commitment to the tune of an eye-popping $90 million was simply amazing.

“West Texas, with this vet school, is helping to take care of not just the Panhandle, not just the South Plains, not just West Texas, but the entire state,” TTU System Chancellor Tedd Mitchell said in our story. “Remember how important ag is for the economy of Texas. This is a great day because of that.”

No doubt, Mitchell and other Tech officials have written a lot of thank-you notes the past few months. Rarely has an entire region come together on a project with solidarity.

It was such an august moment that even Gov. Greg Abbott delivered congratulatory remarks via a video message. Just last June, it was Abbott who signed the state budget for the next two years, including a $17.35 million appropriation toward the Tech vet school’s operating fund.

“I am so proud to have worked with lawmakers to fund the Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine,” he said. “This school will address the shortage of veterinarians in rural Texas and also increase educational opportunities for people right here in Texas.”

Abbott wrapped it up by recognizing the weight of the moment: “I want to thank you all for helping us to usher in a new era of innovation and success for Texas Tech University, for Amarillo and our entire state. Congratulations for this remarkable achievement.”

It is indeed remarkable and something that should never be taken for granted. This may be the latest most important moment in the Tech vet school’s history, but it will certainly not be its last.